Jennifer Aniston’s home intruder held at gunpoint after ramming security gate

Police arrested a White male in his 70s on Monday afternoon after he allegedly rammed his car through the gates of a home belonging to Friends actress Jennifer Aniston, American media reported.

Officer Jeff Lee, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department, told CNN that at around 12:20 pm local time, police received a call about a “burglary suspect” on the 900 block of Airole Way, in Bel Air.

Lee said a security guard held the intruder until police could arrive, while the Daily Mail reported that the guard used a gun to do so.

The suspect was quickly arrested by police and taken into custody without incident. An informed source told TMZ that the driver complained of pain and was seen to by an ambulance.

Officer David Cuellar later told CNN that the home’s owner “was at home at the time of the incident.”

A source told ABC7 that the suspect has a minor criminal history, but there was no evidence he was specifically targeting the actress. Cast member and executive producer Jennifer Aniston attends an FYC (For Your Consideration) screening of The Morning Show at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 2, 2024. (credit: MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS)

'Grandpa Gang' targets Kim Kardashian

This incident comes only a week after the trial of the “grandpa gang” started. The ten men are alleged to have held Kim Kardashian at gunpoint and robbed her of valuables worth millions.

The suspects, wearing ski masks and clothes with police markings, tied up the billionaire celebrity with zip ties and duct tape, before making off with a $4 million engagement ring given to her by her then-husband, rapper Ye (previously known as Kanye West), and other jewels, according to investigators.

In total, nine men and one woman are being tried by the criminal court. Five of them - all men - face armed robbery and kidnapping charges and potentially risk being sentenced to life imprisonment. The others are charged with complicity in the heist or the unauthorized possession of a weapon.

As the robbers escaped on foot or with bikes, they lost some of the jewelry, including a cross with six diamonds, which a passerby found in the street and brought to the police. But most of the jewels, including the $4 million ring, were never found.

One of the suspects is dead and another is too ill to be put on trial at this time, prosecutors said.