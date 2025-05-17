Actress Amber Heard announces birth of twins in Mother’s Day post

Aquaman actress Amber Heard, who made headlines over abuse allegations with her former husband Johnny Depp, announced the birth of her twins in a Mother’s Day social media post.

Heard, 39, announced the birth of daughter Agnes and son Ocean on Instagram under the caption: "Becoming a mother by myself and on my own terms despite my own fertility challenges has been the most humbling experience of my life."

"To all the moms, wherever you are today and however you got here, my dream family and I are celebrating with you," she said, speaking on her “joy” at the babies’ arrival.

"Amber is delighted to welcome the twins and complete her family," a spokesperson for Heard told People magazine. "Mama and babies are enjoying every minute. And Oonagh is happily running the show."

After the birth of her first daughter in 2021, Heard said she wished that it would be more "normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib."

"I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way," she wrote on Instagram at the time.

Amber Heard's legal trials with Johnny Depp

While Heard has appeared in many high-grossing films, her legal trial against Depp saw her name occupy headlines.

The pair accused one another of abuse and engaged in lengthy defamation trials.

In 2022, a US court heard the explosive details of their marriage and awarded Depp $15 million in compensatory and punitive damages. A counter-claim issued by Heard saw her receive $2 million in compensatory damages.