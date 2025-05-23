Korean national tries to swim to Israel after being denied entry

A Korean man was arrested by marine security forces last week after he attempted to infiltrate Israel by swimming from Egypt after he was previously denied entry to the country, Israeli media reported.

The man was handed over to the custody of the Population and Immigration Authority

Investigations revealed the man, who tried to infiltrate Israel through the Taba crossing, had been denied entry to Israel in April 2025 as a tourist.

Braving the swim from Egypt to Israel

A month after the rejection, the man attempted to brave the swim.

He has since been issued a deportation order.

"Over the years, we have encountered particularly creative cases, but a case like this is indeed unique," the Population and Immigration Authority said in a statement.