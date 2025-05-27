What is the viral Labubu toy some shoppers are brawling over to get their hands on? - explainer

Pop Mart has suspended the sale of Labubu in the United Kingdom after reports of shoppers breaking out into fights to get their hands on the viral plush toy.

“Due to the increasing demand for our beloved Labubus, we’ve seen a significant rise in customer turnout on restock days — with long queues forming outside our stores and Roboshops (self-service stores),” the Hong Kong-based toy company wrote in an Instagram post Tuesday.

“To ensure the safety and comfort of everyone, we will temporarily pause all in-store and roboshop sales of THE MONSTERS plush toys until further notice.” Online sales, however, will continue as usual, it added.

One shopper told BBC News, "People were shouting, basically saying there were no more Labubus left. I even witnessed a fight between a worker and a customer."

The London-based store told BBC News in response that "Although no Pop Mart employees have been injured, we've chosen to act early and prevent any potential safety issues from occurring."

“Pop Mart pulling Labubus from UK stores seems like a precautionary move to de-escalate the in-store frenzy and protect both their brand and customers,” Sarah Johnson, founder and director of UK-based retail consultancy Flourish Retail, told CNN. “At the same time, this kind of decision keeps the product in the spotlight and adds to the sense of scarcity, which only drives further interest and attention online.”

In the UK, prices can range from £13.50 to £50, with some rarer editions going for hundreds of pounds on resale sites. A look at the site’s American online store on Monday revealed that much of the merchandise is out of stock.

What is a Labubu?

Labubu was first designed by Hong Kong-born illustrator Kasing Lung and has only grown in popularity since its 2015 debut. The doll, which, according to NBC News, is female, is part of a larger line known as “The Monsters.”

Pop Mart describes Labubu as an “elvish creature” who, “despite a mischievous look,” is “kind-hearted and always wants to help, but often accidentally achieves the opposite.”

While the plush toy had already amassed a cult following, it recently went viral on social media, spurring new demand. Celebrities, including Rihanna and Dua Lipa, are among many to join the craze. The toys, worn as bag charms, have even been spotted at Paris Fashion Week.

Last year alone, Labubu generated $420 million in revenue for Pop Mart, according to CNN.