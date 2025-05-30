Bisexual Queen icon Freddie Mercury had secret daughter, biography claims

Queen frontman Freddie Mercury may have fathered a secret daughter, a new biography entitled Love, Freddie has purported.

Only Mercury’s bandmates, and longtime girlfriend Mary Austin and the child's carers were said to know of the child’s existence.

The daughter, now 48 and known only as B., told rock biographer Lesley-Ann Jones: “He adored me and was devoted to me. The circumstances of my birth may seem, by most people’s standards, unusual and even outrageous. That should come as no surprise. It never detracted from his commitment to love and look after me. He cherished me like a treasured possession.”

B. was allegedly conceived during a fling with the wife of one of Mercury’s close friends while the friend was traveling on business. Adam Ant, Freddie Mercury, Paul McCartney on stage with fellow musicians during the Live Aid Finale at Wembley Stadium in London, England. July 13, 1985 (credit: Rob Taggart/Reuters)

Does Freddie Mercury really have a child?

While the claim has not been proven, Jones said “My instinct was to doubt everything, but I am absolutely sure she is not a fantasist. No one could have faked all this. Why would she have worked with me for three and a half years, never demanding anything?”

“In my experience of fantasists, and I’ve met a few, they seek instant gratification, publicity and reward. She has never asked for money. She does not want recognition. Both Freddie and her stepfather left her extremely wealthy. She was not provided for through Freddie’s will, but by a private, legal arrangement, so no one will find her mentioned there,” Jones added.

When Mercury died of pneumonia caused by Aids in 1991, he reportedly left behind £40 million and 17 volumes of personal journals. The journals were said to have been left in B.’s care, and she was instructed not to read the more graphic ones until she turned 25.