Candy and carats: Thieves steal $2 million from jewelry store after tunneling through candy shop

Thieves looted more than $2 million in cash and merchandise from a family-owned jewelry store in California after cutting through the wall of a neighboring candy store, American media reported last week.

The criminals cut a hole through the roof of the candy shop, spray-painted the surveillance camera, and army crawled through the store.

After taking cash from Dr. Conkey’s Candy and Coffee, they drilled through to the neighbouring jewelry store and through eight inches of concrete to access the contents of the store’s safe.

Jonathan Youssef, the son of Five Star Jewelry and Watch Repair owner Jacob Youssef told ABC Los Angeles affiliate KABC, "Everything in our store seemed normal, and when he opened the safe, there was just a hole leading to my neighbor's store.”

The devastating impact of the robbery

The multi-million dollar robbery came as Jonathan readied to take over the family business, according to ABC.

"Everything that he built for me and my family is now gone. His retirement is gone. My future and my children's future is now needing to be rebuilt," Jonathan said.

“It’s a hit – [my father’s] retirement, my future…I have a young family and three daughters,” he later told KTLA. “It’s a lot to have to rebuild from, especially because my dad is 71…he can’t work forever.”

While the financial loss is devastating to the family’s plans, they told the American media site that they struggled most in knowing that customers’ irreplaceable family heirlooms had been taken.

"Right when we think we've hit the bottom of where we could be emotionally, someone comes in, a customer offers us kind words, some semblance of hope is restored in me as far as the community is really backing us," Jonathan said. "Our customers are the best customers you could possibly have."

"We're all emotionally affected by Jacob's loss, and as business owners, we worry who's next, because someone's livelihood is gone, and the people who did it don't care," said Ted Mackrel with Dr. Conkey's Candy and Coffee.