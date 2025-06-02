New Banksy mural discovered in France as fans question meaning

A new mural painted by world-famous artist Banksy popped up in Marseille, France, on Thursday, prompting fans of the mysterious figure to question what the meaning of the new painting might be.

Banksy first announced the new piece on Instagram, though its location was not discovered until Friday.

Banksy, known for his social commentary, painted a lighthouse with "I want to be what you saw in me" stencilled over it.

The meaning behind the mural

The meaning of the new mural is speculated to carry a more personal meaning than his other pieces, according to The Art Newspaper. Others have suggested that the note could be related to the recent death of the artist, The Lonely Farmer, someone understood to have been close to Banksy.

Others have focused on the interpretation of the new mural at the location. While Banksy has had art installations in other countries before, the majority of his work is based in the UK.