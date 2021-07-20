The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Australia man ties bedsheets together to escape 4th floor hotel quarantine

A man in Perth, Australia has been arrested after escaping a quarantine hotel by climbing out of his fourth-floor window using a rope made of bedsheets.

By REUTERS  
JULY 20, 2021 13:04
A lone man wearing a protective face mask sits at an unusually quiet State Library on the first day of a lockdown as the state of Victoria looks to curb the spread of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Melbourne, Australia, July 16, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/SANDRA SANDERS/FILE PHOTO)
A lone man wearing a protective face mask sits at an unusually quiet State Library on the first day of a lockdown as the state of Victoria looks to curb the spread of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Melbourne, Australia, July 16, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/SANDRA SANDERS/FILE PHOTO)
 A man in the Australian city of Perth escaped mandatory quarantine in a hotel by scaling down a rope made of tied together bedsheets from a fourth-floor window, police said on Tuesday.
 
The man was told to leave the state within 48 hours and taken to a hotel for temporary quarantine, but just before 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday (17:00 GMT on Monday) "he climbed out a window of the fourth floor room using a rope made of bed sheets and fled the area," Western Australia Police said in a Facebook post.
They also posted photos the makeshift rope hanging from a window on the brick building's top floor down to the street.



Police arrested the man across town about 8 hours later, and charged him with failing to comply with a direction and providing "false/misleading information." They did not disclose the man's identity except to say that he was aged 39 and tested negative to the virus, nor did they give a reason for his alleged actions.
Australia has recorded far fewer coronavirus cases and deaths than many other developed countries partly because it closed national and internal borders and imposed mandatory hotel quarantine for anyone arriving from abroad or - during outbreaks - another state.
The policy has however brought with it a series of escapes, including a woman accused this month of climbing down two balconies and kicking in a door to evade quarantine in north-east regional hub of Cairns.


