Billy goats drink from pool water of southern Israel spa

Several Billy goats were spotted having a sip of water from the spring-like pools in Mitzpe Ramon's Beresheet Hotel. This sight was caught on camera by one of the visitors at the hotel, who then tweeted the video. The man and his family were swimming in the pool at the time the goats decided to take a few sips from the swimming pool. The guests in the video seemed enthused by their new companions, counting them and explaining that "there's never been such a thing."
The guests continued to count up to six goats drinking from the pool.Many hotels have been in financial trouble due to the coronavirus crisis, as tourist activity has been significantly reduced due to the lockdown and general fear of the virus' spread in such public settings.
אורחים מפתיעים שהגיעו לשתות ממי הבריכה של מלון בראשית. pic.twitter.com/WDiYo8EjvN— Almog Ben-zikri (@almogbenzikri) August 2, 2020
