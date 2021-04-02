Daredevil free climber scales one of Europe's highest skyscrapers

Crowds watched as the 21-year-old British free climber made his way to the top of the 116-meter (381 ft) Melia Barcelona Sky Hotel in the Spanish city.

As he was coming down, he was arrested by the Mossos d'Esquadra, the Catalan regional police and faces a fine.

"When I was at the top I felt that I was in another dimension of bliss," King told Reuters. "When I met the police on the way down my head was still in the clouds."

King scaled the Barcelona hotel in about 20 minutes. He first climbed the 310-meter (1,017 ft) The Shard building in London in 2019, the highest tower in the United Kingdom, without any safety apparatus.

The feat earned him six months in a young offenders' center for breaching a civil injunction taken out by the owners of the building.

