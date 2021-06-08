Did Donald Trump wear his pants backwards?

Trump, who left the White House in January, spoke to a group of Donald Trump is back in the spotlight after clips surfaced of the former president wearing pants without a front zipper fly—leading critics to accuse him of wearing his pants backwards.Trump, who left the White House in January, spoke to a group of Republicans in Greenville, North Carolina on Saturday, his first public speech in three months. Rehashing his typical lines and slighting President Joe Biden and infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci, Americans were more focused on his attire.

“Others are noting this, but it can’t be shared enough: Donald Trump gave his big speech today with his pants on backwards,” New York Daily News contributor Brandon Friedman wrote. “Look close and tell me I’m wrong.”

Accompanying the text is a cropped image of the front of Trump's pants. The image has been liked over 75,000 times since it was posted on Instagram June 6.





A USA Today fact c heck stated that Trump did not in fact wear his pants backwards during the 90-minute Republican Convention speech. heck stated that Trump did not in fact wear his pants backwards during the 90-minute Republican Convention speech.

“We rate the claim that Trump wore his pants backwards during the North Carolina Republican Party convention FALSE, based on our research,” USA Today reported. “Video footage and images taken throughout the night show the pants had a zipper in the front, indicating Trump wore his pants facing the right way.”

Nevertheless, Trump-haters had their fun on social media.

“Just incredible that at no point did he go ‘huh something’s a little off here’ as he zipped himself up on the ass,” James Felton tweeted.

“Want to feel old? This is what Kriss Kross looks like today,” Stephen Douglas tweeted, referencing the backwards-pants-wearing hip hop duo.

Trump’s wardrobe malfunction comes months after his personal lawyer Rudy Guiliani had a cosmetic failure of his own. During a November press conference, as the former mayor of New York was trying to drum up interest of election rigging, streaks of what appeared to be dark hair dye began to run down his face. The internet noticed, of course, and teasing spread.