Donald Trump figurine in wax museum put away as visitors keep punching it

It was taken down after the attacks became more common during the 2020 presidential campaign, and was consequently moved into storage in July 2020 and has been there ever since. The statue was repeatedly punched and scratched to the point in which damages were too harsh for the statue to continue to be on display, according to the San Antonio Express-News It was taken down after the attacks became more common during the 2020 presidential campaign, and was consequently moved into storage in July 2020 and has been there ever since.

"When it’s a highly political figure, attacks can be a problem," regional manager for Ripley Entertainment Clay Stewart said, according to the Express-News.

He additionally said that it is unlikely that the Trump figurine will be put back on display before one of US President Joe Biden is added to the collection and put on display, as well.

"We’ve always had trouble with the presidential section because no matter what president it was — Bush, Obama or Trump — they’ve all had people beat them," Stewart said, according to the report. "The ears were torn off Obama six times. And then Bush’s nose was punched in."

Madame Tussaud's wax museums regularly rotate their selection of figurines, constantly trading out the old with the new. If they are damaged, they are usually sent to the factory for repairs. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, this was not an option with the Trump dummy.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}