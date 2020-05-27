The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Flying turtle in Georgia smashes into car's windshield on highway

"Mr Turtle was found at fault but he did not have insurance."

By AARON REICH  
MAY 27, 2020 04:45
Sea turtle at Hadera power plant 370 (photo credit: IEC)
Sea turtle at Hadera power plant 370
(photo credit: IEC)
A pair of siblings in Georgia barely avoided disaster when a turtle smashed into their car's windshield while they were driving, local NBC affiliate WSAV reported.
Latonya Lark and her brother Kevin Grant were driving on the Harry S. Truman Parkway on May 12 when Lark, the driver, saw the reptile flying at them in a scene unlikely to occur outside of a game of Mario Kart.
“I thought it was a brick, and I told [my brother], ‘my God, there’s a brick!’” she said.
Hearing what they said sounded like a loud boom, the turtle smashed into the windshield in front of the passenger seat, covering Grant in glass.
“When the glass broke, the first thing that came to my mind was just to shield myself, so it was just like, you know, turn and just cover,” Grant, who was left with small cuts but was otherwise unharmed, told WSAV.
Though Lark believes the turtle may have been hit by another car, which sent it flying through the air, a spokesperson for the county police told WSAV that how the turtle wound up flying through the air is unknown.
Posting pictures of the incident onto her Facebook page, Lark joked that despite the turtle being at fault, he wasn't the one hit with the insurance payment.
"Mr Turtle was found at fault but he did not have insurance," she said. "He got escorted to the [Savannah Wildlife Center], I got stuck with the bill. So beware Savannah of flying turtle on the Truman Parkway. My brother almost lost his head."

Though the turtle initially survived, it died while in treatment due to blood loss.


Tags georgia car accident animals
