Former IAF pilots offer online combat flight course

"Following these challenging times, during which we are forced to stay at home and take care of each other, we felt committed to bring the simulation course to people's homes," said IAF Colonel (res.) Kobi Regev, who founded the squadron.

The purpose of this new course is to offer anyone who has always dreamed of feeling what it is like to fly a real combat aircraft a chance to do so, at least virtually. In this case, an F-16 fighter jet.



The added value of the new pilot program is to teach participants some of IAF's values, according to the organizers. Some of these values include teamwork, seeking constant self-improvement, leadership, recovery from failures and personal development, among many others.



The course is designed to closely follow its military model. After the participants complete the early stages of training, during which they learn how to "fly" an actual combat aircraft, they move on to participate in simulated sorties.



Each session starts with a daily briefing, single or team planning, a simulated flight and a post-flight debriefing.

