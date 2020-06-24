At the moment when she became a woman in Jewish tradition, comedian Gilbert Gottfried ’s daughter may have seen another woman naked.

During the Zoom bat mitzvah last week for the girl, a 70-year-old woman unwittingly removed her bathing suit and took a shower in full view of the other participants, according to Page Six

An anonymous source told the gossip site that the woman, named Francine Leibman, had her sound off and could not hear people pointing out her mistake.

But Liebman apparently wasn’t concerned about what happened.

“That’s how I roll,” she said.