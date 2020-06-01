The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Google Earth user claims he found the entrance to Area 51

Satellite images supposedly showing the entrance to the secret base of 'Area 51' have caused quite a buzz on social media. Are we on to something?

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
JUNE 1, 2020 21:27
Warning sign near secret Area 51 base in Nevada. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Warning sign near secret Area 51 base in Nevada.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
A Google Earth user has located satellite images of what appears to be a hidden entrance on a mountain slope that supposedly leads to the most infamous secret base in the world – Area 51. He shared images that were taken in the same area during the years, including an image from 1998, in which the entrance and the roads leading to it do not appear.
In a video published on the YouTube channel FindingUFO, two parking lots leading to the foothills of the mountain can be seen. One of them appears to be located near an entrance leading into a tunnel carved into the mountain. Uphill, a road hits a dead end and several cars appear to be parking there. The satellite images show the same location from the years 2013, 2010 and 2005, while the image from 1998 is bare and does not include any of the building or roads that appear on the newer images.
The user who found and published the images, which have since created a buzz on social media, believes they show the entrance to the secret US Air Force base, a closed military area, located in southern Nevada in the Edwards Air Force base.
The Edwards Air Force base has been at the center of many conspiracy theories over the years. Devoted believers are positive that the base is used as a storage house for UFOs or remains of aliens and alien technologies.


