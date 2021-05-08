Hans Zimmer to compose and produce sounds for electric car

BMW vehicle company has hired Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer to write and produce the official soundtrack for its upcoming electric car BMW iX3 SUV, according to the British finance website ThisisMoney

BMW, short for Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, is a corporation from Germany that produces motorcycles and luxury vehicles.

Zimmer expressed his love for cars, BMWs especially, in a recent interview. His interest in vehicles peaked in his childhood, as his father was an engineer.

With this new project, Zimmer, using his extensive background in composing and musical production, will be creating artificial sounds to "work on soundscapes for inside and outside cars."

"We have an extraordinary opportunity to turn electric driving in a BMW into a very special experience with the help of great sounds," said Zimmer, who works in his studio in Santa Monica and is now working closely with Renzo Vitale, a BMW sound engineer.

The short composition by the two can be heard on the new electric vehicle by simply by turning on and off the engine.

The creative process for such a project, according to Zimmer, starts by imagining someone who is having a bad day enter their car and having music play that would uplift their spirits.

Zimmer is known for being among cinema's most successful composers, having discography that comprises of 12 Years a Slave, Dunkirk, Gladiator, the Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise, Rain Man, The Prince of Egypt, Madagascar, The Dark Knight trilogy, Inception, Interstellar, and Blade Runner 2049. He won an Oscar in 1994 for his work on The Lion King.

Neria Barr contributed to this report.