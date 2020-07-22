The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Jeff Bezos gets even richer, adds $13 billion to his worth

This sudden growth in figures is likely due to the increasing number of home-stayers who are purchasing more goods and services.

By DANIEL NISINMAN  
JULY 22, 2020 07:12
FILE PHOTO: Founder, Chairman, CEO and President of Amazon Jeff Bezos speaks during an event about Blue Origin's space exploration plans in Washington (photo credit: REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Founder, Chairman, CEO and President of Amazon Jeff Bezos speaks during an event about Blue Origin's space exploration plans in Washington (photo credit: REUTERS)
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Jeff Bezos, world's richest man, has become ever richer by adding $13 billion to his worth, according to TIME magazine.
Bezo's, the founder and owner of Amazon, has experienced this sudden inflation in numbers due to his company's shares growth, a total of 7.9% over a single day.
This sudden growth in figures is likely due to the increasing number of people who are locked down at home and are therefore purchasing more goods and services online, combined with the inordinate sums that governments and major financial institutions have poured into the economy in an attempt to avert a crisis.
This is not the first time that Bezos has seen his wealth skyrocket. Earlier this year, he went from $74 billion to $189.3 billion - a 39% growth.
The 56-year-old multi-billionaire has surpassed the market valuation of many large corporations such as Exxon, Nike and even McDonald's, according to TIME magazine.
 


