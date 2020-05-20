Joe Biden's nickname for US President Trump: 'President Tweety'

In a statement to the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Victory Fund’s progressive summit on Monday, the former vice president said that “Trump is out there tweeting again this morning. I call him ‘President Tweety.’”

Biden also criticized Trump for the latter's calls to reopen the country in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, while accusing the president of not helping small businesses enough.

“Why have they failed to get this money out to the folks who desperately need it to stay afloat? Is it incompetence? Corruption?” Biden asked rhetorically.

“How are we supposed to [reopen] if you’re sitting on the money small businesses need in order to stay alive? Stop tweeting about it, get the money out to Main Street now. It’s there. It’s been passed,” he added.

Biden's use of a nickname for Trump has also come in response to the president's various nicknames for the former vice president, including “Creepy Joe,” “Sleepy Joe,” “Quid Pro Joe,” “China Joe” and “1% Joe.”

Trump has yet to respond to the new nickname.

Presumptive US Democratic Party presidential nominee Joe Biden provided his nickname for President Donald Trump Tuesday, calling him “President Tweety” for his regular use of the social media platform, according to a Washington Times report.