Man arrested in Florida as Disney park after refusing temperature check

After attempting to enter a Disney Springs park in Florida, a man was arrested after refusing to leave after he was not willing to take a temperature check to enter the park, according to NBC News.He told the officers that he spent 15,000 dollars on the Disney vacation, and began to argue with security over leaving the premises. Kenny Sills made the trip to Florida from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He took the coronavirus medical screening required for tourists to enter the park, back in February, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.Sills was told that he was now-then trespassing after refusing the temperature check. He was approached by officers and Disney security outside the Boathouse restaurant at the resort."He's not listening," a man responded. "All he had to do was get temperature-checked. That's it."Sills requested to have his temperature checked after being dragged away by officers. He was told that he could do so from the county jail, according to an NBC local affiliate. Sills pleading not guilty to the trespassing charge, according to NBC.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}