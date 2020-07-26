Man faces charges after disguising as elderly man to steal from casinos

A man from Michigan faces multiple charges after allegedly disguising himself as an elderly man in order to steal more than $100,000 from casino patrons in Michigan and Kansas, according to CNN.The suspect, John Colletti, 55, was arrested on March 12, after casino employees in Kansas observed through a surveillance video a disguised individual wearing a prosthetic mask of an elderly man, "... a straw hat, glasses, and using a mobility walker." The employees became suspicious after the disguised man withdrew roughly $20,000 from nearby kiosks, according to the indictment. Approaching Colletti, Casino security asked him to identify, as he had withdrawn such a large amount of cash. "Colletti immediately went to the restroom, where he removed his disguise. [He] then exited the casino with a noticeable bulge down the front of his pants, believed to be the prosthetic face mask," the indictment read. Local police then arrested Colletti before contacting the FBI. The kiosks (ATMs of sorts) that Colletti targeted are operated by Global Payments Gaming Services and are used in the casino industry for different purposes such as jackpot processing and cash withdrawals. Users are required to insert their driver's license and the last four digits of both their Social Security number and phone number before being able to take any action. Police later found in Colleti's possessions four prosthetic face masks, flash drives, "books on how to get away with committing crime," 83 driver's licenses, 14 insurance cards in multiple names, 19 players cards from various casinos, two Binghamton University staff ID cards, and one Social Security card under an alias, according to CNN. "We initially identified this fraudulent activity and immediately alerted our customer and law enforcement. Throughout the investigation, we provided support and cooperation that ultimately led to the apprehension of this suspect," said Global Payments spokeswoman Emily Edmonds in a statement to CNN. Colletti faces charges of wire fraud, aggravated identity theft and fraud and related activity in connection with access devices. He is currently in the custody of US Marshals in Kansas, awaiting his hearing set for July 30.