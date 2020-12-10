Netanyahu and Eden Ben Zaken release duet to support Israel's elderly

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu partnered with Israeli singing sensation Eden Ben Zaken in an emotional duet, recorded to support the NGO Ken Lazaken, that works to help Israel's elderly. The video is focused on deepening intergenerational connections even during the challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic.
"There are vaccines for corona, but there is no vaccine for loneliness. It is in our hands," said Netanyahu. "I call on every young person to decide that he will visit his grandma, grandpa or the neighbor and help him get through this time. We have love in us for the older generation," Netanyahu said, in a play on the words of the song.The clip features videos of internet personalities and grandparents while, in the background, Netanyahu's sultry baritone harmonizes with Ben Zaken's familiar vocal stylings as they sing Arik Einstein's Yesh bi ahava. "This is an especially exciting project for me, in which we show that to help the elderly, even the Prime Minister is willing to sing," said Ben Zaken. "If because of my singing, there are elderly people who get through the winter in better condition, I will be happy.Ken Lazaken aims at defending the rights of seniors in Israel in the public and personal spheres, according to the NGO's website. The organization is run by volunteers, who are all pensioners and experts in the rights of the elderly.
