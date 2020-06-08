The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Porcupine found in the Knesset's bathrooms

The bathrooms were left open over night, as to allow the porcupine to leave on its own accord when it wished

By OMRI RON  
JUNE 8, 2020 09:22
Porcupine found in the Knesset's bathroom (photo credit: HAIM BAR/SOCIETY FOR THE PROTECTION OF NATURE)
Porcupine found in the Knesset's bathroom
(photo credit: HAIM BAR/SOCIETY FOR THE PROTECTION OF NATURE)
An Indian crested porcupine was found in the Knesset's public bathrooms on Sunday night.
This was reported by the Knesset's employees to the Jerusalem Bird Observatory, which belongs to the Society for the Protection of Nature in Israel.
The bathrooms were left open overnight, as to allow the porcupine to leave on its own accord when it wished, and by morning, it was no longer there.
"The porcupine must have been looking for a place where it could find drinking water, or just a place to hide, and he found them both in there," said Amir Balaban, who manages the urban nature field for the Society for the Protection of Nature in Israel.
"In general, porcupines avoid human contact, it extends its quills to frighten potential predators from approaching, but does not attack of its own accord."
"However, if one would choose to approach him despite its warnings, they might get hurt, in which case it's recommended to sanitize the wound, as the quills are typically unclean" Balaban added.


