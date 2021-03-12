The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Rep. Taylor Greene says Guam outside US, is offered cookies, history book

The humorous incident reflects a trend of people in the US not being aware of the overseas territory that has been part of the US for 122 years.

By AARON REICH  
MARCH 12, 2021 15:42
US REPRESENTATIVE Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) addresses a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington last week. (photo credit: SARAH SILBIGER/ REUTERS)
US REPRESENTATIVE Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) addresses a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington last week.
(photo credit: SARAH SILBIGER/ REUTERS)
Freshman Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Georgia) sparked controversy during her appearance at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in February where she listed numerous countries and regions that should not be receiving US foreign aid, including the US territory of Guam.
The remarks, made on February 27, resurfaced in recent days after videos were uploaded to YouTube.
This seeming lack of awareness of Guam's status as a US territory brought Taylor Greene criticism from both sides of the political spectrum. However, this was not the case with Guam itself, whose leaders have rather offered to send the congresswoman cookies and a history book.
"Congresswoman Greene is a new member, and we will be paying a visit to her and delivering delicious Chamorro Chip Cookies as part of our ongoing outreach to new members to introduce them to our wonderful island of Guam," Guam's delegate to congress Michael San Nicolas told the Guam Daily Post, reflecting the "cookie diplomacy" he spoke about during his annual address to Congress in 2020.
And Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the communications director in the Guam Governor's Office, told the Guam Daily Post that they would send the congresswoman a copy of the history book Destiny's Landfall: A History of Guam.
Outside the leadership, however, there were some in Guam who were upset, notably two-time former Guam Republican Party chairman Phil Flores, who told the Guam Daily Post that he tried to reach Taylor Greene to educate her on Guam and its importance and history.
"You see it every once in a while, 'Where's Guam?' And obviously we don't expect to be as well known in the mainland as perhaps California or New York, but more people should know about this wonderful part of America," Flores said.
Indeed, it would seem many in the US aren't fully aware of Guam. Flores even gave an example, recounting the time when his son studying at West Virginia University was turned away from bars because his Guam ID wouldn't be accepted, being mistaken for a foreign ID. This forced him to have to bring his US passport with him as a form of ID.
"I've done much traveling in Asia ... and people in Asia know about Guam, especially here in Korea, Taiwan, Japan. But if you go to some places in the states ... they will not know about Guam," he told the Guam Daily Post.
Guam itself has a long history, having been part of the US for 122 years. It was first brought into the country in the aftermath of the Spanish-American War in 1899. Since then, it has been made a territory.
Like other US territories such as Puerto Rico, people born on the island are US citizens, and though they do not get to vote in US presidential elections nor do they have senators or congressional representatives with voting power, they do have a delegate who goes to the US Congress.
Guam's position in the Pacific ocean close to the International Date Line has seen it often referred to as "Where America's Day Begins." Its strategically important location has seen it be a valuable asset for the US military, which maintains a notable presence on the island.
Not knowing the status of Guam is one of the latest in a line of incidents involving Taylor Greene facing criticism for controversial comments.


