Rocket man reportedly spotted flying jetpack over LAX

A man was reportedly flying a jetpack above Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on Sunday, according to CNN.A number of pilots confirmed the unusual scene to air traffic control, the first being an American Airlines flight who spotted the man while flying at 3,000 feet - they noted that the man was about 30 yards from the plane. "Tower. American 1997. We just passed a guy on a jetpack," the American Airlines plane said, according to CNN who retrieved the audio from the traffic control tower. "Off the left side maybe 300 -- 30 yards or so. About our altitude."CNN notes that 10 minutes later, another airliner spotted the rocket man."We just saw the guy fly by us on the jetpack," the pilot told traffic control.Following the second instance, traffic control alerted an incoming JetBlue flight of the human obstacle and urged the airliner to use caution."Use caution... person on a jetpack reported 300 yards south," said traffic control. Once the plane confirmed the traffic controller said amusingly: "Only in LA." The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) noted that "officials have alerted local law enforcement to the reports, and is looking into these reports," according to CNN, while the FBI stated that it is "working to determine what occurred."