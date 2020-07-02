Russia's only police corgi retires after over 7 years of service

Russian social media mourned the loss of one Ginger, a corgi who is one of the country's most beloved police officers, who retired from the police force after seven and a half years, Russian news outlet RT reported.Known as Ryzhiy in Russian, Ginger, the only corgi to serve in a Russian K-9 unit, was used as a sniffer dog to find illegal substances, and had succeeded in catching people with drugs, explosives and firearms in the city of Ninzhny Novgorod due to his sensitive nose, CGTN.com reported. Corgis are highly valued as sniffer dogs due to their especially sensitive nose, but their high cost often makes them difficult for Russian police forces to recruit. Ginger's recruitment was, in fact, an accident, when his police officer owner brought him in one day when they were short on dogs. He proved to be a natural, and was soon offered a new full-time job, Russian radio station Business FM reported.In 2019, Ginger started making waves on social media, with his Instagram page gaining popularity on the Internet in Russia and boasting over 13,000 subscribers.
"No, I am a real pensioner!" Ginger's announcement over Instagram stated, adding that the veteran drug-buster plans to take up dancing and sports. His Instagram page will continue to follow him into his retirement.His former partner, a Belgian Shepherd named Ziger, will be sad to see him go, but will soon be accompanied by a new partner.Sadly, due to their high cost, it is unlikely that another corgi will join.
