The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post OMG

Russia's only police corgi retires after over 7 years of service

After collecting his pension, the veteran drug-buster plans to take up dancing and sports.

By AARON REICH  
JULY 2, 2020 19:28
A welsh pembroke corgi. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
A welsh pembroke corgi.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Russian social media mourned the loss of one Ginger, a corgi who is one of the country's most beloved police officers, who retired from the police force after seven and a half years, Russian news outlet RT reported.
Known as Ryzhiy in Russian, Ginger, the only corgi to serve in a Russian K-9 unit, was used as a sniffer dog to find illegal substances, and had succeeded in catching people with drugs, explosives and firearms in the city of Ninzhny Novgorod due to his sensitive nose, CGTN.com reported.
Corgis are highly valued as sniffer dogs due to their especially sensitive nose, but their high cost often makes them difficult for Russian police forces to recruit. Ginger's recruitment was, in fact, an accident, when his police officer owner brought him in one day when they were short on dogs. He proved to be a natural, and was soon offered a new full-time job, Russian radio station Business FM reported.
In 2019, Ginger started making waves on social media, with his Instagram page gaining popularity on the Internet in Russia and boasting over 13,000 subscribers.

"No, I am a real pensioner!" Ginger's announcement over Instagram stated, adding that the veteran drug-buster plans to take up dancing and sports. His Instagram page will continue to follow him into his retirement.
His former partner, a Belgian Shepherd named Ziger, will be sad to see him go, but will soon be accompanied by a new partner.
Sadly, due to their high cost, it is unlikely that another corgi will join.


Tags Russia police dogs
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Time to take Army out of Radio By JPOST EDITORIAL
Annexation might be right, but Netanyahu’s process is flawed By YAAKOV KATZ
Emily Schrader Brands boycotting Facebook are doing nothing more than virtue signalling By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy If you cancel Israel, you hurt yourself, not Israel By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef The elusive case of MK Meir Cohen By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 Israel cancels 'God TV's Evangelical Christian channel
Senior man watching tv
3 COVID-19 is weakening, could die out without vaccine, specialist claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
4 Republicans fear Trump could drop out of race if polls remain low
U.S. President Donald Trump deplanes Air Force One on his way back to the White House after holding a campaign rally in Tulsa
5 Explosion reported near Tehran, as Iraq detains Iran-backed militia
Explosion near Tehran, June 26, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by