WATCH: Fireworks explode over soccer game in Ireland

Play was suspended in the 16th minute with hosts Waterford leading Shamrock Rovers 1-0.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 7, 2021 11:37
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Fans launched fireworks over the field of play on Friday in a League of Ireland Premier Division soccer match between  Waterford FC and Shamrock Rovers and caused play to be stopped was for several minutes, foreign media reported.
A number of Rovers fans launched the fireworks and Waterford player Anthony Wordsworth was hit by fragments from one of the flares, according to The Independent.
Play was suspended for about eight minutes with 16 minutes played and hosts hosts Waterford leading 1-0.
Video of the incident can be seen below:
Both teams left the field but the match eventually resumed and Rovers beat Waterford 3-1.


