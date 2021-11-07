WATCH: Fireworks explode over soccer game in Ireland

Fans launched fireworks over the field of play on Friday in a League of Ireland Premier Division soccer match between Waterford FC and Shamrock Rovers and caused play to be stopped was for several minutes, foreign media reported.

A number of Rovers fans launched the fireworks and Waterford player Anthony Wordsworth was hit by fragments from one of the flares, according to The Independent.

Play was suspended for about eight minutes with 16 minutes played and hosts hosts Waterford leading 1-0.

Video of the incident can be seen below:



The game between Shamrock Rovers and Waterford was temporarily delayed as fireworks detonated above the pitch. pic.twitter.com/OyXj0blaNF November 5, 2021