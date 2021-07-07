The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Who is the lottery winner of NIS 64 mil?

A 40-year-old man and his wife, who won the lottery, decided to keep their win a secret and stick to the same lifestyle they have now.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 7, 2021 05:01
Winner of NIS 64 mil' in double lottery. (photo credit: COURTESY OF MIFAL HAPAYIS)
Winner of NIS 64 mil' in double lottery.
(photo credit: COURTESY OF MIFAL HAPAYIS)
One lucky winner won of the 'Double Lottery'  arrived on Sunday to Mifal Hapayis  to collect his prize of  64 million shekels
The 40-year-old winner had heard on the news that there was only one winner of the "Double lotto" and was surprised to find out that it was, in-fact, he who had won.
The excited winner and his wife explain that they have their own lottery strategy. Once a month they buy a ticket for the bigger lottery sums. They may pay more for those tickets but they want to dream big. 
The man then said that when he found out, it was like any other Friday, he didn't fee like anything special was about to happen. When he checked and realized his ticket numbers matched, he screamed wildly "wow"!! 
The first thing he does is immediately call up his wife - but she does not answer. Knowing her her whereabouts he went to surprise her. When he finds her and tells her that she should sit down 
"I have to admit I didn't believe him, I thought he was messing with me" , said the wife. She started looking for cameras, for hidden cameramen behind trees.  Her husband was adamant that this isn't a joke and showed her the ticket. 
Over the weekend, the couple decided that they do not want to change anything about their lives right now as they love their work. They may spoil the family more, but they will keep the news of the win to themselves so as not to cause any rivalries or arguments. 
They added that it's important to them that their children will still grow up with the same values, another reason they do not make any big lifestyle changes.
The lucky winner joked that he may participate less in future lotteries so as to leave other people a chance of getting lucky. 



