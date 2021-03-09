The reason for the presidential pooches being in the metaphorical doghouse is because of aggressive behavior, with three-year-old Major having had a reported "biting incident" with White House security. According to multiple sources cited by CNN, misbehavior on Major's part is nothing new, with the dog having a tendency to behave in a very agitated manner, ranging from barking to outright "charging" at people.

It is unclear what exactly happened, as well as the condition of the security member involved, but evidently, the incident was severe enough that both German Shepherds were sent to Wilmington.

The dogs have also made important appearances, notably appearing alongside the first lady, Dr. Jill Biden, in a public service announcement during the Puppy Bowl to encourage people to wear masks during the coronavirus pandemic. The canine eviction comes despite the dogs having played a significant role in Joe Biden's presidential campaign, as the known dog-lover had campaigned to bring pets back to the White House, as president Donald Trump infamously refused to keep any pets during his stay at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, breaking a presidential tradition.





While Champ is 13 and was with Biden during his time as Barack Obama's vice president, Major had also set another first for US history, being the first rescue pooch in the White House . He had been adopted by the Bidens in 2018 from the Delaware Humane Association, who rescued him.

Many online were excited over the prospect of four-legged members of the first family coming to the White House. Champ and Major's popularity even led to multiple fan accounts for them on social media, such as The First Dogs of the United States (@TheFirstDogs) on Twitter and The Oval Pawffice (@first_dogs_usa) on Instagram.



- Major Aggressive behaviour? Never. Good boi just loves humans and want to play. Will miss White House.- Major March 9, 2021 "Aggressive behaviour? Never. Good boi just loves humans and want to play. Will miss White House." In response to the expulsion, the First Dogs of the United States account posted an apology credited to Major.