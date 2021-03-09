The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Who let the dogs out? Champ, Major Biden kicked out of White House

Major, who was the first rescue dog in the White House, reportedly had a "biting incident" with a member of White House security.

By AARON REICH  
MARCH 9, 2021 15:35
U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama (L) and Jill Biden, wife of Vice President Joe Biden, walk out with Biden's family dog Champ to host a Joining Forces Service event at the Naval Observatory in Washington May 10, 2012. (photo credit: YURI GRIPAS/REUTERS)
U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama (L) and Jill Biden, wife of Vice President Joe Biden, walk out with Biden's family dog Champ to host a Joining Forces Service event at the Naval Observatory in Washington May 10, 2012.
(photo credit: YURI GRIPAS/REUTERS)
The Biden administration's "first dogs" Champ and Major Biden were sent home to Delaware last week, kicked out of the White House after alleged misbehavior, CNN first reported.
The reason for the presidential pooches being in the metaphorical doghouse is because of aggressive behavior, with three-year-old Major having had a reported "biting incident" with White House security. According to multiple sources cited by CNN, misbehavior on Major's part is nothing new, with the dog having a tendency to behave in a very agitated manner, ranging from barking to outright "charging" at people.
It is unclear what exactly happened, as well as the condition of the security member involved, but evidently, the incident was severe enough that both German Shepherds were sent to Wilmington.
The canine eviction comes despite the dogs having played a significant role in Joe Biden's presidential campaign, as the known dog-lover had campaigned to bring pets back to the White House, as president Donald Trump infamously refused to keep any pets during his stay at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, breaking a presidential tradition.
The dogs have also made important appearances, notably appearing alongside the first lady, Dr. Jill Biden, in a public service announcement during the Puppy Bowl to encourage people to wear masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

 
While Champ is 13 and was with Biden during his time as Barack Obama's vice president, Major had also set another first for US history, being the first rescue pooch in the White House. He had been adopted by the Bidens in 2018 from the Delaware Humane Association, who rescued him.
Many online were excited over the prospect of four-legged members of the first family coming to the White House. Champ and Major's popularity even led to multiple fan accounts for them on social media, such as The First Dogs of the United States (@TheFirstDogs) on Twitter and The Oval Pawffice (@first_dogs_usa) on Instagram.
In response to the expulsion, the First Dogs of the United States account posted an apology credited to Major.
"Aggressive behaviour? Never. Good boi just loves humans and want to play. Will miss White House."


