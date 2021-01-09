The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Amid COVID-19, Israel is the world's greatest hope - opinion

Israel is no longer viewed as a liability by foreign actors but rather a reliable power worth copying and mimicking.

By YONATAN FREEMAN  
JANUARY 9, 2021 22:26
A HEALTHCARE worker prepares a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Rehovot on Monday.
Whether through an icon such as Gal Gadot, or increased interest in her country’s battles against COVID-19, there has been an explosion of those in the US and around the world wishing to better understand Israel’s culture and values. Israel’s soft power is booming.
Historically, the concept of soft power, the ability a country has to project its value and appeal through ethics, legitimacy and culture, has infrequently been seen as an integral feature of Israel’s democracy, whether by its decision-makers or the international community. This has now changed.
Israel is no longer viewed as a liability by foreign actors but rather a reliable power worth copying and mimicking. Countries in the Arab and Muslim world, which have historically been distant, hostile or silent towards Israel, are even rethinking their policies and betting on Israel to give them solutions when it comes to challenges such as the novel coronavirus. It is no longer “Palestine First,” but rather Chad, UAE and Sudan first.
There are many possible reasons for the growing positivity of Israel. Some point to the financial benefits of doing business with a strong economy not dependent on a natural resource, while others point to Jerusalem’s ability to face threats such as Iran. Nevertheless, perhaps what the world is more and more coming to terms with is Israel’s resilience in dire or changing times. The current battle against COVID-19 is one of those crucibles.
The war against the coronavirus is global. And undoubtedly, it may be the first world war that Israel is experiencing since its independence. But unlike previous wars, there is still uncertainty as to who the enemy is, how he works and how he kills.
That is why mistakes are still being made, even in Israel. That is also why it isn’t yet possible to proclaim who has succeeded or failed in the fight. After all, what constitutes being successful against the coronavirus? How can one make conclusions when the global fight isn’t yet over?
Some point to the inability to stop the spreading of the virus as being a failure. Still, to what extent can one know for sure how to protect against an agent known and studied for less than a year? Others point to economic hardships as being a measure of failure. But is there really a country that has been financially less affected due to this pandemic? Even if a country could have stopped the spread of the virus, there may have been a continuing economic impact resulting from the increase in government spending to weaken its advance, the slowdown of international trade and travel and the increasing fights between the US and China. Although vaccines are coming off the assembly line, the implications of the war against the coronavirus may be far from over.
This isn’t the first time that Israel has needed to adapt to a new threat. When buses or missiles began blowing up in her midst, many around the world feared coming to the country. It was argued that it wasn’t safe. In time, Israel proved that, sadly, the more it experienced attacks, the more there was a strengthening of her ability to defend against them.
As these words are written, Israel is racing to gain more knowledge about the contagion, using available vaccines to curb its lethality, and investing resources to develop a vaccine of its own. It is precisely at these moments that Israel has an edge.
The world is thus well aware of Israel’s resilience and wants to learn more about the tools at her disposal. They are betting on her to lead the fight to win this present war, because Israel’s capabilities have been molded and strengthened by emergencies of the past. Even in the face of threats, boycotts and immense changes, Israel has always been able to strengthen its economic, diplomatic and military might.
That is what many see in Israel during these times. World actors see the potential that Jerusalem and her values have in making a difference in the global fight against the coronavirus, all while finding the right balance between security and liberty. These are the sort of times that cause friends, as well as current and past foes, not to write Israel off. They are well aware that if they did, they would be writing off one of the world’s best hopes for beating the virus.
The writer holds a doctorate, is an international relations expert and a lecturer in the Department of Political Science at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.


Tags diplomacy Vaccinations Coronavirus vaccine Coronavirus in Israel COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine
