The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food IFCJ
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Amid the coronavirus crisis, the Iranian threat remains

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett said on Sunday that Israel’s “war-between-wars” campaign against Iran is continuing despite the spread of the coronavirus.

By JPOST EDITORIAL  
APRIL 29, 2020 20:56
Iran Zafar satellite launch, Feb. 9, 2020 (photo credit: TASNIM NEWS AGENCY)
Iran Zafar satellite launch, Feb. 9, 2020
(photo credit: TASNIM NEWS AGENCY)
Iran launched its first military satellite into space on April 22, revealing a secret program that could dangerously advance its development of ballistic missiles. The Iranian move, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, should be a wake-up call for the entire world and particularly the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), whose mission is to monitor Iran’s commitments to the 2015 nuclear deal. 
The US and the UK squarely condemned the launch, calling it a violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2231 demanding that Iran not engage in any activity related to ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo insisted that Tehran be held accountable for defying the resolution, while a Foreign Office spokesman in London cautioned: “We have significant and long-standing concerns, alongside our international partners, over Iran’s ballistic missile program, which is destabilizing for the region and poses a threat to regional security.”
Under the Non-Proliferation Treaty, Iran is obligated to declare all its nuclear activities to the IAEA, which informed its governing board of 35 member states last month that Tehran was refusing to provide access to at least three possible nuclear sites.
Notwithstanding the heavy toll exacted by the coronavirus in the Islamic Republic, Iranian leaders appear to be undeterred about spending depleted funds in their state coffers on a uranium enrichment program aimed at building nuclear weapons instead of on their citizens.
As David Albright, president of the US-based non-governmental Institute for Science and International Security wrote this week, this program in itself provides a major justification for continued US and international sanctions.
“If Iran today wants a serious discussion about sanctions relief, it should start by abandoning the key threat Tehran poses to international peace and security: its uranium enrichment program,” Albright said. “Instead, Iran holds its own people hostage over the deadly coronavirus outbreak in a cynical campaign for wholesale sanctions relief.”
For Israel, Iran’s nuclear program is of particular concern because the country’s radical regime has frequently threatened to wipe the Jewish state off the map.
Defense Minister Naftali Bennett said on Sunday that Israel’s “war-between-wars” campaign against Iran is continuing despite the spread of the coronavirus. As evidenced by Monday’s missile attack on Syria attributed to the IDF, Bennett signaled that Israel was moving from a policy of blocking Iran to “pushing it out.”
In a Remembrance Day interview with Kol BaRama radio broadcaster Mendi Rizel, Bennett declared that Israel is ready to pay the price, whatever that is, to stop the Iranians from acquiring nuclear arms.
“We won’t allow them to be a nation capable of destroying the Jewish state,” Bennett said. “We won’t allow them to attain a nuclear weapon – at any price.”
The US is key in this regard, and the administration of President Donald Trump has indicated that it is ready to exert greater diplomatic and economic pressure on Iran. According to Daniel E. Sanger writing in The New York Times, Pompeo is preparing a legal argument that Washington remain a participant in the Iran nuclear accord which Trump renounced as part of a strategy to pressure the Security Council to extend an arms embargo on Tehran or impose far more stringent sanctions on the country.
“We cannot allow the Islamic Republic of Iran to purchase conventional weapons in six months,” Pompeo said in a statement to the newspaper. “We are prepared to exercise all of our diplomatic options to ensure the arms embargo stays in place at the UN Security Council.”
The international community, led by the US, Russia, China and Europe, cannot let the coronavirus crisis deflect attention from Iran’s nefarious goals. No one understands this better than Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has led a consistent campaign against Iran for over a decade.
With former IDF chief Benny Gantz, the leader of Blue and White, now by his side, Netanyahu will have to keep up Israeli military action to stop Iran from arming Shi’ite militias in Syria, Lebanon and Gaza, while working on the diplomatic front to ensure that the world remains acutely aware of the regime’s nuclear ambitions and hegemonic plans in the Middle East.
COVID-19, which has devastated Iran, could be a turning point in efforts to oust the ayatollahs and help restore sanity and prosperity to the country’s people.


Tags Iran Iran And Israel Coronavirus Coronavirus Live Updates
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Amid the coronavirus crisis, the Iranian threat remains By JPOST EDITORIAL
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum Remembrance Day and the haredim – opinion By FLEUR HASSAN-NAHOUM
Isaac Herzog Sharing responsibility and joy on Israel's Independence Day By ISAAC HERZOG
Danny Danon A different Memorial Day - opinion By DANNY DANON
Susan Hattis Rolef When the desirable and reality do not tally, the unity government to come By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Kim Jong Un in 'vegetative state' after heart surgery - Japanese Media
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a drill of long-range artillery sub-units of the Korean People's Army
2 Coronavirus has mutated into at least 30 different strains new study finds
3D medical animation still shot showing the structure of a coronavirus
3 Chinese doctors report coronavirus can survive in the human eye
An illustrative picture of a person's eye.
4 Foreign Ministry: Egyptian TV show predicting end of Israel ‘unacceptable’
A screenshot of the trailer for the Egyptian television series, The End, which depicts Israel after the Jews 'moved back to Europe'
5 When will Disney World and Disneyland reopen?
WALT DISNEY’S Disneyland in Anaheim, California, has been closed due to the global outbreak of the coronavirus.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by