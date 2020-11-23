Appointment to Yad Vashem chair is a sensitive subject – opinion

As a Holocaust survivor, I would like to add my small but, I think, important voice to the debate about the nomination of Effi Eitam to replace Avner Shalev as chairman of Yad Vashem.It is not the place to give my personal history, but I just want to mention that my mother, my two-year-old brother and many other family members were murdered in Auschwitz. I was born in France, but my parents came from Poland, so all my ancestors’ graves are somewhere in Poland. Since the Shoah is the biggest crime that humanity has ever known, it is extremely important that Yad Vashem be chaired by someone who will know how to preserve the institution’s integrity.For the generations to come, and as the survivors are disappearing, people like me, who witnessed the Holocaust as children, are raising their voices, as denial and antisemitism are rising around the world.I have much respect for Shalev, whom I have met a few times, for the very important work he has done, not only to preserve the memory of the six millions Jews who perished, but also to honor the Righteous Among the Nations who risked their lives to save Jews and children like me.I have signed petitions against the appointment of Eitam, and I also know that many organizations around the world that raise funds for Yad Vashem are also objecting to this appointment. I am afraid Eitam is much too extreme, and he could tarnish the reputation of Yad Vashem as a memorial and as a museum.Whatever the background of the next chairman, he or she should be someone completely devoted to the memory of the Holocaust and its victims, who would not come with a political past. Politics has nothing to do with the Holocaust.
"Yad Vashem" means "Hand and Name." I offer now my hand and my name.