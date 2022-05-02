The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Elon Musk, Twitter: Why the richest man wants to control media - opinion

Elon Musk wants to be the prophet of the next generation and to expand the boundaries of our technological imagination.

By TEHILLA SHWARTZ-ALTSHULER
Published: MAY 2, 2022 21:57

Updated: MAY 2, 2022 22:00
ELON MUSK’S Twitter profile is seen on a smartphone placed on printed Twitter logos in this picture illustration. (photo credit: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS)
ELON MUSK’S Twitter profile is seen on a smartphone placed on printed Twitter logos in this picture illustration.
(photo credit: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS)

Elon Musk is considered the technological prophet of our times, from Tesla’s self-driving cars, the SpaceX missions and launches, to Neuralink and its vision of creating a computer interface with the human brain. So, what does he want with Twitter and why has he agreed to pay such an inconceivably large sum in order to become its sole owner?

Well, the wealthy have always sought control over the media. Examples include William Randolph Hearst and Joseph Pulitzer at the beginning of the 20th century in the United States (on whom the character of Charles Foster in Citizen Kane was modeled); at the end of the 20th century, Robert Maxwell and Rupert Murdoch in Britain, Australia and the United States, and Silvio Berlusconi in Italy; and since the turn of the millennium, Sheldon Adelson in the United States and Israel, and Jeff Bezos, the owner of Amazon, who bought The Washington Post.

Musk, as usual, has taken things to the extreme – in terms of his wealth, the very public manner in which he led negotiations, the price of the acquisition, and the fact that this is the first time a digital platform with global influence has been bought. Even if Twitter is not the largest social network on the planet, it is the world’s digital town square, in which the leader of Iran and Donald Trump (before he was ousted) can scream into their megaphones, alongside journalists and opinion-leaders.

The interesting question is why the wealthy have always sought control over the media. The first and most simple reason is that they are looking for glamour and fame. Musk, with his 83 million followers on Twitter, is already famous enough, but he seems to be severely addicted to public attention.

The second reason is their desire to leverage control over the media, so as gain regulatory concessions for their other businesses. Musk’s life work is Tesla’s autonomous car and getting it on the road will require considerable regulatory changes, every tiny element of which will be worth billions to Musk. Controlling Twitter puts him in an advantageous negotiating position vis-à-vis the authorities over this regulation.

Elon Musk Twitter account is seen through Twitter logo in this illustration taken, April 25, 2022. (credit: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS ILLUSTRATION) Elon Musk Twitter account is seen through Twitter logo in this illustration taken, April 25, 2022. (credit: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS ILLUSTRATION)

The third reason is to attempt to control public discourse for ideological purposes. Musk claims that he is a radical believer in free speech, and that there is no need for community standards on social media, since existing national legislation is sufficient. Such a statement is brazenly disingenuous.

First, what would happen if social media had no boundaries whatsoever? Would it attract mainstream internet users or the extremists on all sides? Would it become a toxic dumpster fire or the shining star of free speech? The large-scale social experiment conducted over the last decade tells us that the answer is disappointingly clear. Second, Musk is ignoring the fact that there is life outside the United States and that Twitter also operates in countries whose laws do not allow much free speech.

Third, he does not take into account the gap between the posting of content on social media and the state’s enforcement capabilities: from sexual harassment and fake profiles, through Holocaust denial, antisemitism, and incitement to terror, to anti-vaxxer disinformation. And fourth, Musk wants to hand over power back to the users, but does not address the question of the implications of a platform for self-expression that is privately owned by a single individual with the sole power to make decisions.

Which brings us to the fifth and most important issue: 2022 is set to be the year of government regulation over social media. The European Union announced hardline regulation last week; intensive discussions are being held in the United States; and here in Israel, committees are working on recommendations.

Beyond the justified fear that democratic regimes might not be able to stand against the richest man in the world, it is worth asking what will happen if regulators were to accuse Musk of being responsible for incitement to terror, civil war, genocide, spreading fake news about a pandemic or sexual abuse of girls.

Elon Musk wants to be the prophet of the next generation and to expand the boundaries of our technological imagination. But in the case of Twitter, it may be that the prophet is not Musk but Tim Wu, professor of law at Columbia University who also serves as senior advisor to President Biden on technology. Over a decade ago, Wu in his book The Master Switch: The Rise and Fall of Information Empires, warned against falling into the trap of by the promise of social media. This is a vicious cycle: Platforms may begin in someone’s garage, but it does not take long before the dream of free content and the illusion of openness and competition are taken over, and tightly controlled by wealthy people with a hearty appetite for attention.

The writer is a senior researcher and head of the Democracy in the Information Age program at the Israel Democracy Institute.



Tags twitter social media Elon Musk
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Archaeological dig in Turkey uncovers massive underground city

A Turkish flag, with the New and the Suleymaniye mosques in the background, flies on a passenger ferry in Istanbul, Turkey, April 11, 2019.
2

Nearly half of Israelis fear a second Holocaust is coming - poll

Yahrzeit candles with names of Holocaust victims are giving away to the public ahead of Holocaust Remembrance Day, at Habima Square in Tel Aviv, April 26, 2022
3

One-third of Russian olim left Israel after 1 month with new passport, cash

REFUGEES FROM Ukraine and Russia board their aliyah flight at Chisinau Airport.
4

Ukraine-Russia War: Russia forced to use outdated Soviet equipment - GUR

BM-27 Uragan (Illustrative).
5

Photos of far-right GOP Rep. Cawthorn partying in lingerie shared online

Rep. Madison Cawthorn arrives for a House Republican conference meeting in the US Capitol Visitors Center in Washington, DC, May 12, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Independence 2022 - Artist List
Independence 2022 - Main Events
Independence 2022 - IAF Flyover
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by