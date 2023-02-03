The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Strategic future of US-Israel ties depends on Latinos - opinion

ILAN’s mission is to recognize Latino innovators on behalf of Israel, both in the US and in Latin America (LATAM).

By ISAAC ASSA
Published: FEBRUARY 3, 2023 09:52
ILAN HOLDS its ceremony for the Innovation Awards 2022, in Mexico City. (photo credit: ILAN)
ILAN HOLDS its ceremony for the Innovation Awards 2022, in Mexico City.
(photo credit: ILAN)

For Israel, the relationship with the US is strategic and of great importance. The future of this relationship will depend greatly on whether Israel garners the support of Latinos living in the US in the coming years.

Today, there are close to 60 million Latinos in the US. However, by the year 2050, they will number roughly one in three Americans. The position of Israel-Latin American Network (ILAN) passionately focuses on this point, and in large part seeks to promote the role of Israel among Latinos in the US, through the recognition and promotion of innovation.

Today, the most admired leaders in the world are innovators. Whether in universities or the business world, Israel is a global leader and promoter of innovation. ILAN’s mission is to recognize Latino innovators on behalf of Israel, both in the US and in Latin America (LATAM).

By acknowledging these innovators at large-scale events attended by Israeli officials, diplomats, politicians, academics, and businessmen, and inviting these innovators to Israel on a discovery tour, ILAN has proven that these individuals transform into Israel’s allies and ambassadors of goodwill.

How will strong Latino innovators help Israel-US ties?

Above and beyond, it forms a strong community of Latino innovators who strive to work together with Israeli innovators in partner projects that seek to improve the lives of Latinos in the US and LATAM. ILAN also believes strongly that this type of activity will also positively impact the diplomatic relations between Israel and Latin American countries.

ILAN award recipients (credit: ILAN) ILAN award recipients (credit: ILAN)

For this work in the US, we have entered into a strategic alliance with The Latino Coalition (TLC) which supports more than 240 thousand Latino businesses in the US. Together we are implementing a proactive agenda – both at the business level and in the universities of the states where the majority of Latinos reside – to build strong partnerships that will yield fruit on behalf of the State of Israel, and its image in this community.

Given that Latinos in the US maintain strong ties with their families in their countries of origin – demonstrated through significant remittances sent to their relatives – it is extremely important to also carry out the same activities to recognize and promote innovation throughout LATAM.

We believe that this positive impact will ultimately yield fruit in two primary areas: first, Israel will garner better diplomatic and political relations with the 33 LATAM countries; and second, combating growing antisemitism and delegitimization of the state of Israel.

ILAN was born five years ago as a nonprofit foundation. We have a presence in five countries: Costa Rica, Guatemala, Israel, Mexico and the US. In the next five years, we aim to expand our presence to the entire LATAM region, with an eye to expand in every US state where there is a significant presence of Latinos.

We look forward to working closely with the State of Israel and its various agencies to work hand in glove to achieve this goal for the benefit of our people and all those around the world who seek peace.

The writer is founder of Israel-Latin American Network (ILAN).



Tags diplomacy US Israel innovation Latinos
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli drone attack on Iranian weapons factory was phenomenal success - sources

An explosion is seen at an Iranian missile and drone test at the 17th Great Prophet drill in Iran.
2

Seven killed, three injured in Jerusalem synagogue massacre

Israel Border Police officers at the scene of the Neve Yaakov terror attack in Jerusalem, January 27, 2023.
3

Alien expert: They don't come in peace

UFO (illustrative).
4

Who wants an Israeli civil war?

THOUSANDS OF protesters against the new Netanyahu government and its proposed reforms gather outside the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, earlier this month.
5

Parents leave baby behind at Israeli airport check-in

Illustrative image of a crying baby in a stroller.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by