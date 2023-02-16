The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
The UAE's Abrahamic Family House is a shift in modern history - opinion

The idea of opening this house has sent a new and crucial signal that it is possible to alter some of the doomsday predictions of the ‘clash of civilizations’ scenario.

By MOHAMED ALDHUHOORI
Published: FEBRUARY 16, 2023 01:21
Abrahamic Family House on Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi in the UAE. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Abrahamic Family House on Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi in the UAE.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The notion of opening the Abrahamic Family House in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is proof that the Middle East is witnessing an incredible shift in its modern history. Undoubtedly, this house will enhance and solidify the outcomes of the Abraham Accords, which were signed between Israel and several Arab countries, including the UAE, on September 15, 2020.

In this sense, there is a need to understand the concept behind this house, its impact on the path to peace in the Middle East, and the challenges that the Abraham Accords may face in the future.

Having the Abrahamic Family House in the UAE, (a collection of three religious spaces: a mosque, a synagogue and a church) which embraces people from more than 200 nationalities, represents a message to the international community that achieving peace requires efforts that can be translated into such projects. Collaboration against extremism, which may lead to terrorism, is a fundamental pillar in any plan to spread peace and security.

Finding a middle ground of understanding between religions

The 9/11 attacks, and the waves of terrorism around the globe from 2011, have shown that the first approach to tackling religious extremism begins with finding a middle ground of understanding between all the major religions. 

This was the main vision of the Abrahamic Family House, which was designed by Sir David Adjaye, who was announced as the winner of the competition for the design of the house on September 20, 2019, in New York City.

The spectacular Abu Dhabi skyline (credit: WIKIPEDIA)The spectacular Abu Dhabi skyline (credit: WIKIPEDIA)

The idea behind the Abrahamic Family House is not confined to the Abrahamic religions (i.e., Islam, Judaism, and Christianity); it extends beyond them, delivering the message that tolerance can be achieved with a common religious understanding. It is a powerful platform to prove to those who utilize religion to spread hate, separation, and eventually terrorism, that religions can be a means of spreading peace and stability. Having a mosque, a synagogue, and a church in one place signals the notion of “us,” not “you,” reflecting the idea of humanity and the right to coexist.

With all the transformations that humanity is witnessing in terms of technology and life routines, it has become clear that building on what humanity has achieved thus far requires us to establish a solid ground of cooperation that starts with tolerance before anything else.

Consequently, in the future, tolerance will lead to a generation whose members accept each other regardless of religious background, ethnicity, or nationality, enabling humanity to go further with the acceleration of developments in all fields.

The challenges that might arise in relation to the Abrahamic Family House and the Abraham Accords, correlate with the actions of the world’s extremists, generally speaking, and more specifically, the countries that signed the Abraham Accords. The experience of the countries that signed the Abraham Accords in enhancing tolerance is vital, since it can become a model for the international community. Harming this model can ruin the great shift in the Middle East.

There is no doubt that the burning of the Koran in Sweden has led to resentment from Muslims all around the world. Similarly, the terrorist attack on a synagogue in Jerusalem was a shock that infuriated Jews all over the globe.

THE QUESTION that must be asked, then, is: do those individuals represent all the believers of their faith? Of course, the answer is a resounding “no.” Furthermore, we cannot ignore the fact that these kinds of practices and acts impact emotions, which might lead to individuals committing certain actions that could result in unprecedented negative consequences.

People’s emotions, as well as the violent reactions of some, cannot be controlled. However, how government response can be controlled. Last month, several US members of Congress refused to meet with far-Right ministers in the current Israeli government, due to their extremist approach to dealing with the Palestinians.

It is important to note that the security situations in Israel and Palestine are interconnected, and any extremist policy from either side will lead to an escalation and an extreme reaction. This is the main issue on which the current Israeli government needs to exert its efforts.

It is vital for the Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, and other far-Right officials to work alongside Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu in preserving their government’s image to expand the peace route, not just with the Arab states, but with all Islamic nations around the world.

Moreover, the pursuit of extremist Israeli policies in the West Bank will naturally lead extremist groups on the other side to escalate their efforts, which will complicate the process of working with the Palestinian National Authority. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visits to Israel emphasized the importance of cooperation between the Israelis and Palestinians to de-escalate and preserve security in the long run.

Significantly, countering extremism does not necessarily always start by using hard power; sometimes it starts with changing our views and approaches to dealing with the crises with which we have been living for decades.

Clearly, any building on the Abraham Accords must involve initiatives that will assist the goal of achieving tolerance, steering clear of any act that may instigate extremism or terrorism. The Abrahamic Family House clearly represents this idea. That is, having three holy houses that represent the three Abrahamic religions helps bring people from these three faiths to one place.

At the same time, it provides the opportunity for other religions to witness the viability of religions collaborating to achieve peace and stability. This will open up the way for a common understanding and new approaches to dealing with ongoing international crises.

The idea of opening this house has sent a new and crucial signal that it is possible to alter some of the doomsday predictions of the ‘clash of civilizations’ scenario, to construct a future based on cooperation and co-existence for the sake of humanity and future generations. It is based on the premise that finding a common ground that brings together people from different faiths will ultimately accomplish the precious goals of humanity.

The writer is senior researcher in Israel Affairs at TRENDS Research and Advisory.



