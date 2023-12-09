Rebuilding beyond the unimaginable: A call for unity - opinion

It has been two months since the devastating and unimaginable terror attack unleashed by Hamas on the citizens of southern Israel. The prevailing word echoing through the aftermath remains “unimaginable.” The shock, the brutality, and the staggering toll of lives lost and those taken captive have left an indelible mark on our collective consciousness.

As someone deeply affected by these events, I strongly advocate for two critical imperatives in the wake of this tragedy. First, ensuring the safe return of all citizens to their homes, providing them the security they need to live a peaceful and safe life within their communities along the borders.

Secondly, paramount importance lies in the return of every single hostage, reuniting them with their families and loved ones.

In these challenging times, I find solace in being a part of Dror Israel. Proudly, from the onset of this conflict, we swiftly initiated educational programs for children and youth in the evacuee centers. These efforts are not merely educational; they serve as emotional and psychological first aid. As we move forward, we’re establishing daycare centers, kindergartens, and schools dedicated to supporting these young minds.

A pivotal moment of introspection

Beyond the immediate aftermath of the conflict, Israel will face a pivotal moment of introspection. There will be a pressing need to confront and answer difficult questions regarding the events of October 7. The post-war phase demands a comprehensive rehabilitation, with both physical and emotional aspects. A DESTROYED house after Hamas terrorists infiltrated Kibbutz Be'eri and other communities on October 7: While most US Jews had some knowledge of these places, many will now never forget them. (credit: EDI ISRAEL/FLASH90)

Moreover, as a nation, we must restore lost trust, confidence, and hope. It goes beyond a mere military effort. The failure to protect our citizens during the attack necessitates a profound reconfiguration in the relationship between the state and its people.

This calls for a fundamental transformation in our welfare systems, educational structures, healthcare provisions, cultural norms, and employment frameworks. The state's commitment must pivot toward the holistic well-being of its citizens. Citizens must strongly feel the state is there to serve them.

Profound sense of unity and solidarity

IN THE week following the return of the hostages kidnapped by Hamas, a profound sense of unity and solidarity swept across Israel. The stories shared by the families of the released captives have resonated deeply with the nation, transcending political and ideological divides.

The collective empathy and compassion displayed by Israelis reflect a shared understanding of the anguish and uncertainty faced by those directly affected. The reunion of the hostages with their families has become a poignant reminder of the strength and resilience that characterize the Israeli spirit in the face of adversity.

This episode has not only brought relief to the affected families but has also fostered a renewed sense of community, reminding the nation of the importance of standing together in times of crisis. The solidarity witnessed during this week serves as a testament to the enduring bonds that unite the people of Israel.

This journey toward recovery will be arduous and protracted. Success is not just an option; it is the only path forward. Failing to rebuild and reestablish these fundamental principles will undermine Israel’s ability to fulfill its role for the Jewish people, both within its borders and globally.

The challenges we face are immense, but they are not insurmountable. The resilience of our people and the unwavering spirit of a nation determined to heal, evolve, and protect its citizens will guide us in this pursuit.

In memory of those we’ve lost and in dedication to those who endure, let us embark on this path together, steadfast in our commitment to rebuild, rekindle hope, and emerge stronger from the depths of this tragedy.

In the wake of the recent attacks by Hamas and the ensuing conflict, Israel finds itself at a crucial juncture, echoing Theodor Herzl’s visionary call for a Jewish homeland. This challenging period reinforces the necessity for Israel to prioritize the safety and well-being of its citizens, while also recognizing its responsibility to the global Jewish community.

Herzl’s vision was not only about establishing a physical sanctuary but also about fostering a secure and supportive environment for Jewish people worldwide. His dream encompassed not just a shelter for Jews but also the creation of an exemplary society, a nation that would stand as a beacon of justice, innovation, and resilience.

As Israel navigates the complexities of conflict, it is an opportune moment for the nation to reaffirm its commitment to Herzl’s ideals by safeguarding its citizens and embracing a role that extends beyond borders. This includes not only ensuring the security of the Jewish people but also striving to build a society that exemplifies the principles upon which Herzl’s vision was founded, thereby serving as an inspiration for generations to come.

This pivotal time calls for a clear and resolute articulation of Israel’s role in line with Herzl’s enduring vision.

The writer is an educator and one of the founders of Dror Israel.