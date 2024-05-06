Letters to the editor, May 6, 2024: Much better off

Regarding “The second coming of Donald Trump” (May 2): I do not need to read a half-page article by Douglas Bloomfield to know that Trump is a flawed character. The boring repetition of the numerous instances of Trump’s more outlandish remarks, and legal difficulties, both those unwarranted and those possibly legitimate, is neither enlightening nor useful.

For sure, there are numerous people in the Republican ranks who would be better presidents than Trump; there are even a few Democrats who I would rather see in the White House than Trump. However, neither bumbling Biden nor cackling Kamala are in that cohort. Come November, the US electorate is going to have to make a binary choice between two candidates for president.

The best way to look at it is to compare Trump’s presidency with Biden’s. There is no doubt that Israel and America and the world were much better off in Trump’s time.

STEPHEN COHEN

Ma’aleh Adumim

Someone needs to debunk some of Bloomfield’s screed: He conflates all Christians with the evangelicals, whose conservative beliefs are the backbone of the Republican Party and falsely suggests that if they win in 2024, they will perform a Kristallnacht against the Jews.

The Lutherans of Germany were not today’s evangelicals whose theology totally renounces what they did. The 80-plus million US evangelicals love Israel, religious Jews and the policies of Trump. Yes, they and Trump consider people claiming Jewish ancestry who support Israel’s enemies as traitors to the Jewish people and their classical faith.

Here too, Bloomfield falsely suggests that Trump hates all Jews when it’s only the leftist ones to which he refers. Bloomfield ignores that the Orthodox community and the Republican Jewish Coalition support and endorse him.

Bloomfield turns conservative ideals on their head. “Freedom of the press” is not the enemy as he states. It’s the owners of media abusing the word “press” to provide, free of charge to the Democratic Party, massive propaganda media. “Freedom of assembly” is what he calls massive riots, trespassing, and physical endangerment of Jews. With the term “separation between religion and state,” he sounds like he’d only accept a president who’s also an atheist. Every POTUS in history has been a Christian who went to church and decorated the White House for the Christian holiday called Christmas.

There is no doubt that the war against the West includes racism against whites. DEI is a racist Democrat empowerment mechanism to reduce employment or school admissions for whites in favor of less qualified people of color. Blue cities across the country are doing this, using the engine of the teachers unions not to teach children, as he claims, but to indoctrinate them to promote the hate. Conservatives, represented by Trump, want to end that.

He refers to school vouchers as if it’s axiomatic that this cure for inept education is wrong simply because it’s opposed by the teachers unions, as it would (shudder) inspire merit-based competition in education.

In short, here is an excellent example of the abuse of the freedom of the press to spread defamation against a political candidate who opposes all the extreme leftist ideals of the author.

GERSHON DALIN

Modi’in-Maccabim-Reut