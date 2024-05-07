How can we support those left behind? - opinion

As we brace ourselves to mark the first Remembrance Day for Israel’s Fallen Soldiers and Terror Victims since the harrowing events of October 7, our hearts are weighed down by the immense, numbing loss our country has suffered.

On the one hand, it’s a loss on a national scale, and on the other, the loss for each of us is also deeply personal.

Following the funeral, the eulogies, the gun salutes of the honor guard, and the shiva (week of mourning) are the lives of those left behind, often cloaked in quiet turmoil. When someone is abruptly taken from us, especially through an act of violence, it is not just a single life that ends. Instead, an entire universe of potential shatters – dreams dissolve, futures evaporate, and what remains is a landscape of acute pain and bewildering loss.

Every festive occasion, every mundane afternoon, is tinted with the hue of absence. There are chairs at dinner tables that will remain empty, and rooms in homes that echo with the ghost of laughter now silenced. Children grow up with a phantom parent, sculpting an image from stories and photographs, never to feel the comforting weight of a father’s hand on their shoulder or the tender kiss of a mother goodnight. Partners must redraw the outlines of their lives, learning to sleep in a bed that feels too vast, and navigating a world that has been both dulled and sharpened by grief.

The people left behind

Each day can feel like a betrayal, a step further away from the last touch, the last smile. Yet, moving through life becomes an act of defiance and survival – a poignant journey through a thicket of memories that both wound and heal. They honor the lives that were stolen, crafting from their pain a legacy of strength that defies the cruel hand of fate. I personally witness this human resilience on a daily basis in my role at the non-profit IDF Widows and Orphans Organization (IDFWO,) recognized by the state as the representative entity for all widows and orphans of the nation’s fallen soldiers, police, and security personnel. Playing a central role in Israeli society, the IDFWO offers emotional, social, and financial support to those in its care, all year round, for life.

YAACOV OZERI, Amir Naim, Noy Shosh, Meidan Israel, Lior Ben Yaakov, Zechariah Haber, Naftali Gordon, Amir Skoury, Dan Asulin, Tal Chaimi, Boris Danilov, Shmuel Golima, Roni Abuharon, Eliran Abergel, Lior Sivan, Shachar Aviani, Gavriel Shani, Uriel Cohen. These are but a few of the men I have learned about from the widows and orphans they left behind; men who gave their lives defending our country. Men I wish I could have met in life and not in death. Despite the profound void left by these heroes, our resolve to support their families has never been stronger.

Since October 7, the number of orphans under the care of the IDFWO has surged by 130%, and we have had to welcome over 230 new widows. At our last Otzma Camp before the war, a key component of our comprehensive Otzma Program, 70 orphans participated. At our most recent camp in April, this number dramatically increased to 270, with the potential to exceed 600 in future sessions.

In addition to providing emotional support for an unprecedented number of new widows, we launched targeted projects for groups with specific needs.

This included the Letzidech program for 29 pregnant war widows, offering comprehensive support; and a therapeutic retreat for widows without children, addressing their unique emotional challenges. These initiatives, and many others, are aimed not just at practical assistance but also at fostering emotional healing within a community of women experiencing similar loss.

Next week, the IDF Widows and Orphans Organization and The Jerusalem Post will host a Remembrance Day for the Fallen of Israel’s Wars and Victims of Terrorism ceremony at the Museum of Tolerance in Jerusalem. Anat Meir, the widow of David, will light the torch and share her story, reminding us that every statistic and headline is also applicable to the ones who are left behind. The event will take place at the museum on the night of May 12, 2024 (doors open at 7:15 pm.)

At the IDFWO, we are dedicated to assisting those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for Israel’s security. Our mission is to ensure that they receive the continuous care and support they deserve – today, tomorrow, and forever. Supporting the widows and orphans is a profound gesture of solidarity and compassion. I invite you to join us.

To register for the Remembrance Day event, go to jpost.com/yz24.

The writer is the director of international relations at the IDFWO.