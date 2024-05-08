Israel and Ukraine: Standing united against terrorism - opinion

During my stay in Israel over the last few years, I’ve learned that each year, Israel’s Remembrance Day and Independence Day are complex and painful days for the State of Israel. There is no doubt that this year, more than ever, these days will be difficult and painful.

As someone who represents the Ukrainian people, who have experienced a painful and cruel war over the last two years, I deeply understand the sadness and deep pain.

More than 10,000 civilians killed in the war so far and 25,000 civilians injured, including over 500 children killed and more than 1,100 injured. Unfortunately, the Russian army continues to act against us with all its might to destroy everything that stands in its way, even if they are innocent civilians.

In these difficult moments, I cannot avoid reflecting on the deep-rooted partnership of fate between the Israeli and Ukrainian people. In these turbulent times, our nations are united in a shared destiny not only by common values and aspirations, but also by common cruel enemies: the “axis of evil” consisting of Russia and Iran.

Throughout history, both Israel and Ukraine have suffered enormous sacrifices and struggles in their quests for sovereignty, security and prosperity. The resilience shown by the two nations in the face of adversity serves as evidence of the inseparable partnership of fate that binds us together. It is necessary to recognize, precisely in these complex days, the parallels between our journeys. Soldiers walk to see destroyed Russian military vehicles, amid Russia's invasion on Ukraine in Bucha, in Kyiv region, Ukraine April 2, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/ZOHRA BENSEMRA)

Just as Israel faces existential threats, so too does Ukraine face ongoing challenges to its territorial integrity and sovereignty. Moreover, both Israel and Ukraine find themselves facing the menacing specter of the Russia-Iran axis, which poses a serious threat to regional stability and security.

The evil alliance between Moscow and Tehran, which is manifested in the use of means of warfare – including drones and UAVs made in Iran – against the residents of Ukraine and more recently against the citizens of Israel, undermines the efforts for peace, exacerbates tensions throughout the Middle East and Eastern Europe, and may lead to an aggressive conflict, including in other places in the world as well.

Israel and Ukraine must deepen partnership

IN THE FACE of such enormous challenges, it is imperative for Israel and Ukraine to deepen their strategic partnership and cooperate closely to deal with common threats. By leveraging our shared strengths in defense, intelligence and technology, we can strengthen our collective resilience and deterrence capabilities, thereby safeguarding our national interests and maintaining peace and stability in our regions.

Only recently, the United States, the leader of the free world, decided to provide aid to Ukraine and Israel, the two countries at the forefront of the war against the axis of evil. The American House of Representatives approved by a large majority the $17 billion security aid budget for Israel alongside the $60 billion aid package for Ukraine. This is an important decision that will help the free world to be much freer.

At the heart of our partnership lies a shared commitment to freedom, democracy and human rights. Both Israel and Ukraine cherish the principles of freedom and justice and reject the forces of tyranny and oppression. It is this shared dedication to democratic values that binds us together and fosters a sense of kinship and brotherhood.

And now, as we commemorate the fallen heroes who gave their lives in defense of our nations, it is critical that we honor their memory by confronting the forces of evil so that together we can overcome the expected challenges and build a brighter future for future generations in both countries and the entire world.

On this complex day of remembrance, let us stand shoulder to shoulder, united in our commitment to freedom, democracy and peace. May the friendly relationship between the Israeli people and Ukraine continue to exist, and serve as a beacon of hope and inspiration for all who cherish the values of freedom and justice. How long will we continue to bury our children, women and men?

We must put an end to the axis of evil. We must unite against terrorism.

The writer is Ukraine’s ambassador to Israel.