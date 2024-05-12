Celebration amid national pain and loss on Independence Day 2024 - opinion

Perhaps one of the most fascinating, yet challenging, aspects of our human personalities is that we are often forced to contend with competing perspectives or opinions that are diametrically opposed to one another, yet find a way to accept them both at the same time. This is a reality that we see in many aspects of daily emotional behavior, where we put aside specific emotions of disgust, sadness, or frustration because we are in pursuit of something greater; perhaps love, financial success, or simply to make ourselves feel better one way or another.

Jewish tradition is replete with these seeming contradictions. Rosh Hashanah is both a day of joy but also the moment when we are being judged before our Creator.

At the ultimate moment of happiness in our life cycle, as we stand as a couple under the huppah, we pause to focus on the tragedy of the destruction of the Temple and our continued exile.

Mixed emotions on Independence Day 2024

This dynamic has never been more poignant as we approach Independence Day in 2024. An Israeli flag [Ilustrative] (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

For the past seven months, we have been living under a shadow of immense darkness – even well before October 7, Israel was defined by division and internal tension.

We approach this coming holiday surrounded by painful wounds: hostages, families desperate to be united with loved ones in captivity, many hundreds of soldiers and civilians suffering from life-changing physical and mental wounds, bereaved families, evacuees who have been deprived of their homes for many months, among many other painful impacts of this ongoing war.

Due to the nature of this war, which affects the home front in so many ways, there is likely no home anywhere in Israel that hasn’t been impacted.

And beyond the practical damage, we are contending with a massive loss of trust in our authorities, which only exacerbates those internal tensions that were already at a high.

YET, DESPITE it all, we have a Jewish state.And despite it all, we cannot ignore the many tremendous accomplishments we have achieved as a people and nation since that miraculous moment of independence in May 1948.

October 7 was nothing less than a pogrom, the likes of which we thought we would never again be forced to witness.

But unlike massacres of Jews in eras past, this time we were able to respond with a strong and well-equipped Jewish army. With recruitment at a historic high, our commanders and soldiers reminded us of Jewish bravery.

From within Israel and without, we saw a spirit of solidarity that reminded us that we remain one people with one heart.

Even with many challenges that will likely remain with us for a considerable time, our national economy did not collapse, and our health and infrastructural systems were able to respond without there ever being a real threat to their overall integrity.

It is therefore well worth looking back to where we were in that May of 1948 and where we are today.

We are in pain, and we are concerned, yet there is a very legitimate reason for us to take immeasurable pride in those achievements, to express gratitude – and yes, even to celebrate.

Certainly, that celebration should not approach a “typical” year. It would be deeply offensive if we didn’t take into account the pain being felt and experienced.

Our responsibility will be again to harness that unique human trait of internalizing competing ideals, yet not losing sight of either.

The mass parties, concerts, and public gatherings that typify Independence Day each year should be significantly limited in size and scope.

This is the proper course of action in light of the national mood, and to address the sensitivities of families dealing with the ongoing traumas of the war.

But measures that are more personal and humble in nature should still go on so that we don’t lose sight of the miracle of a modern state of the Jewish people.

We still need to acknowledge and take pride in our achievements and recognize that a brighter and more hope-filled future still awaits this beloved nation.

Events like the traditional lighting of the torches by individuals recognized for their national heroism and dedication, tributes to the military, the Israel Prize awards, and the Bible Contest should go on.

Certainly, they should be produced with less pomp and levity, but they should take place.

By doing so, we remember that while we are a country limping and in pain, we remain a nation that deserves to take pride in its achievements and people, and that with God’s blessing we will see far better days ahead – days when we can again truly celebrate.

The writer, a rabbi, is director of Tzohar’s Center for Jewish Ethics.