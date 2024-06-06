Editors Notes: Why Pence’s prayer at the Post-conference was so important

“Are you willing to pray on stage for the people of Israel,” I spontaneously asked former vice-president Mike Pence while we were walking up the stairs during The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference in New York on Monday. “Only if you pray with me,” he answered.

The event, held in a grand hall in Manhattan, illuminated by soft, golden lights, was a powerful display of unity and support for Israel, drawing hundreds of attendees from both the US and Israel. I had the privilege of engaging in a deeply moving conversation with Pence, which concluded with a heartfelt prayer.

“Almighty God, we come before you today with hearts that are heavy for the families that have suffered loss and those that still wait for word,” Pence began, his voice steady and solemn. “We pray that you’d be close to them. Your word promises that the Lord is close to the brokenhearted. We pray that you’ll be close in new and renewed ways.

“God, we pray for those that are fighting this just war against those who did unspeakable evil and wish it more. And we pray for your people. We pray that You would bless them and be with them. That You would ever strengthen Israel and give greater peace. And I pray in your matchless Name.”

From the outset, the atmosphere was charged with inspiration. Pence admired what he had witnessed in New York City during the Israel Day Parade, saying, "I'm inspired by what I'm seeing here. I'm inspired by what we saw on the streets of New York City yesterday." His words resonated with the audience, setting the tone for a heartfelt dialogue.

Reflecting on October 7

REFLECTING ON October 7, Pence recounted his whereabouts in Iowa, campaigning for the Republican nomination for president, when he first heard the devastating news. “I couldn’t believe the accounts I was hearing,” he said. “It was heart-wrenching to me then. But I must tell you, in the days that have followed, I have never been more inspired by the people of Israel than I have been in these days.”

His subsequent visit to Israel in January reinforced his admiration for the Israeli people’s resilience, faith, and strength. He shared stories of heroism and sacrifice that left a lasting impression on him and, undoubtedly, on everyone present.

One story that stood out was of a soldier he met near the Lebanon border. “On October 7, I grabbed my gear, headed to my car, and left my wife and our four children at home. I haven’t seen them since,” the soldier told Pence. “But my wife said as I walked out the door: ‘Don’t come home until it’s done.’”

One poignant moment was Pence’s account of visiting Kibbutz Kfar Aza, where he witnessed firsthand the brutal aftermath of the attacks. “We walked through one home after another, literally riddled with bullets,” he described, his voice heavy with emotion. “What we witnessed was not the aftermath of war; it was the aftermath of evil.” His interaction with a mother whose daughter had been taken hostage was particularly moving. “I’m a dad of kids Emily’s age. I’m a grandfather. And it just broke my heart,” he said, visibly moved.

Standing with Israel

PENCE’S UNWAVERING support for Israel was evident throughout our conversation. He emphasized the strong bond between the American and Israeli people, a bond rooted in shared values and historical ties. Despite the complexities of current US politics, the former vice president assured the audience that the American people’s support for Israel remains steadfast. “The support for the people of Israel has never been stronger,” he stated firmly.

He criticized any faltering rhetoric from the current administration, advocating for clear, unequivocal support for Israel, especially in these challenging times. “The United States historically speaks with one voice – and that’s the voice of the president of the United States. All President Joe Biden should be saying in this dark hour is that America stands with Israel today, tomorrow, and every day until the hostages are home and Hamas is destroyed once and for all.”

The discussion also touched on Pence’s personal and political journey. He reflected on his advocacy for Israel, dating back to his early days in Congress as a representative from Indiana. “Anthems about Israel were the songs of my youth,” he recalled. His deep connection to Israel, despite not having Jewish ancestry, highlights the widespread American support for the Jewish state.

As we delved into the political landscape, Pence addressed the critical choices facing American voters, particularly those who historically support the Democratic Party. He urged a careful examination of records and policies, advocating for unwavering support for Israel as a critical criterion in political decisions. “Look at the record,” he implored. “Maybe you voted Democrat your whole life. But I want you to look at the inconsistency of this administration compared to the bedrock support of our [the Trump] administration.”

Strengthening ties

PENCE IS an Evangelical Christian with deep ties to Israel. The importance of strengthening relations between Evangelicals and both Jews and Israel cannot be overstated. Evangelicals in the US have been among the most ardent supporters of Israel, driven by a deep-seated belief in the biblical connection to the land and the Jewish people. This support has translated into significant political and financial backing for the Jewish state, reinforcing the country’s security and international standing.

According to a recent Pew Research Center survey, 80% of white Evangelical Protestants in the US express strong support for Israel, with many citing religious reasons for their support. Additionally, a Lifeway Research study found that 69% of Evangelicals believe the modern state of Israel fulfills biblical prophecy. These statistics highlight the deep-rooted and widespread nature of Evangelical support for Israel.

The relationship between Evangelicals and Jews has also fostered greater understanding and cooperation on various issues, from humanitarian aid to religious freedom. Pence’s remarks highlighted this bond, emphasizing the shared values and historical ties that unite these communities. “The aspiration for seeing the Jewish people return to their historic homeland is embedded deep in the hearts of the American people” from before America was founded, he noted.

Maintaining and strengthening these ties is crucial during rising antisemitism and geopolitical uncertainty. Evangelicals’ unwavering support, eloquently and lovingly expressed by former vice president Pence, serves as a bulwark against efforts to delegitimize Israel and provides a critical counterbalance to shifting political dynamics. By continuing to nurture this relationship, we ensure that the bond between the US and Israel remains strong and resilient, anchored by mutual respect and shared values.

The progressive connection

Since October 7, I hadn’t been to the US until early this week, in honor of the Post’s annual conference. So much has changed since the last time I was in New York, both in Israel and in the US. A year ago, we had demonstrators against the Israeli government disrupt our conference, but this year, they were different.

We had several disruptors during two specific speeches: One was by Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Minister Amichai Chikli, where they yelled “Free Palestine” and “genocide.”

Other anti-Israel activists decided to specifically disrupt the interview between Channel 12 journalist Yuna Leibzon and Congressman Ritchie Torres. The reason for disrupting the Democratic New York representative’s interview is apparent: Whether he is considered a progressive or a liberal, he supports Israel. Unfortunately, Israel haters cannot understand the complexity of a progressive supporting Israel.

Torres probably received more standing ovations than any other speaker, since leaders like him have regrettably become a rare commodity. Let’s hope that someone will knock some sense into the heads of the members of his party before it’s too late.