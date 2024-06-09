Israel must continue to dismantle infrastructure that enables terror - editorial

In a moment that brought tears of joy to the eyes of every Israeli, the nation watched with bated breath as Noa Argamani, Almog Meir, Andrey Kozlov, and Shlomi Ziv were freed from the clutches of Hamas.

The news spread like wildfire, igniting celebrations across the country. Families gathered around televisions, radios and smartphones, hearts pounding with hope and relief.

When images of the hostages reuniting with their loved ones flashed across screens, the emotional weight of the moment was palpable. Noa’s tearful embrace with her father on his birthday, Almog’s quiet smile as he held his mother’s hand, Andrey’s firm hug with his brother, and Shlomi’s joyful reunion with his children encapsulated the sheer happiness and profound relief felt by their families and the entire nation.

This daring mission, executed under intense conditions in Nuseirat, not only saved lives but underscored the critical necessity of Israel’s military operations in Gaza, aimed at dismantling Hamas’s terror infrastructure and securing the safe return of all hostages.

Diplomacy and negotiations with a terrorist organization like Hamas are futile. The successful extraction of these hostages, held for nearly 250 days, proves that decisive military action is often the only viable solution. Israel’s strategic imperative is to dismantle Hamas’s capability to abduct and terrorize our citizens. Anything less would be a dereliction of duty to our nation’s security and sovereignty. People carry placards during a protest calling for the immediate release of hostages held in Gaza who were seized from southern Israel on October 7 by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas gunmen during a deadly attack, at a square in Tel Aviv, Israel, November 11, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)

Israel has an unequivocal moral obligation to its citizens. The heart-wrenching moment when Argamani reunited with her family – especially her mother, who is in a severe stage of cancer – highlights the human cost of terrorism and the profound relief that comes with the hostages’ return. Our government’s foremost responsibility is to protect its people: This operation is a shining example of that commitment.

Strength and efficacy of Israeli security forces

In addition, the seamless collaboration between the IDF, Shin Bet, and Yamam unit showcases the strength and efficacy of Israel’s security forces. IDF Spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari’s declaration that “we will not give up on a single hostage” is not mere rhetoric but a principle guiding our actions. And the sacrifice of Chief Inspector Arnon Zamora, who lost his life during the operation, underscores the bravery and dedication of our forces.

Hamas’s tactics of hiding hostages within civilian neighborhoods and using them as human shields are cowardly and ruthless. By targeting Hamas’s infrastructure, Israel sends a clear message: Acts of terror will not be tolerated. The international community, including allies like the United States, recognizes this threat and supports Israel’s right to defend itself. The involvement of US intelligence underscores the global consensus on the necessity of combating Hamas’s terrorism.

Following the rescue operation, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh stated that his group would not surrender. His accusations of Israeli “massacres” are baseless and hypocritical, and are part of a broader strategy designed to manipulate international opinion. Hamas is responsible for the suffering of the Palestinian people, using them as pawns in their terror strategy. Israel’s military actions are a necessary response to this unyielding threat.

Haniyeh’s rhetoric, accusing Israel of committing massacres and threatening continued violence, only reinforces the necessity of Israel’s military actions. Hamas will not cease its terrorist activities voluntarily – thus, Israel must continue to use force to protect its people. The terrorist organization’s willingness to hold its population hostage, using them as human shields, is a testament to its utter disregard for human life.

The narrative that Israel’s military operations are solely aggressive or unwarranted is a gross misrepresentation of the reality on the ground. The actions taken by the IDF are in direct response to Hamas’s continuous and deliberate acts of terror. The international community must recognize that Israel’s right to defend itself is non-negotiable.

The broader context of this conflict is essential to understanding the necessity of Israel’s military operations. By continuing these operations, the Jewish state is not only responding to immediate threats but also working to dismantle the infrastructure that enables these acts of terror.