Letters to the Editor June 10, 2024: Existential threats

Existential threats

Regarding “Mike Pence at Post conference: US Jews should vote with Trump’s Israel record in mind” (June 5) – yes, but we should also consider that, while Trump did some positive things for us, two of his actions pose existential threats to us and, indeed, the entire world.

First, his pulling out of the 2015 Iran nuclear arms deal, one that was working very well according to professional experts and nuclear experts, has enabled Iran to get much closer to obtaining nuclear weapons. Second, being in denial about climate change, Trump appointed other climate-deniers to key environmental positions and did everything possible to roll back legislation designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Trump recently told a meeting of fossil fuel executives that he would continue to do this if they collectively donated a billion dollars to his presidential campaign. Taking into account that “‘Our planet is trying to tell us something’: Earth breaks heat and CO2 records once again” (June 9), can Trump be considered for returning to the presidency?

RICHARD H. SCHWARTZ

Shoresh

Nipped in the bud

In “Nepotism in the rabbinate: A long view” (May 30), Rabbi Seth Farber is right on the mark. This is a vital piece. The nepotism in the Chief Rabbinate has got to be nipped in the bud, as the people are the ones to suffer. Historically, the king ascended the throne by birthright, whereas the prophet was appointed and anointed by God. The chief rabbi is certainly no king nor prophet and so, there is no need for birthright privilege, but certainly the candidate should be worthy. The nepotistic element has got to be removed.

There is no need to look any further than our own holy history, during which, sadly so, the great one and only Moshe Rabbeinu had no worthy successor among his own children. On the other hand, the potentially great but infamous Korach sunk lower than the earth, yet his descendant Samuel became one of the great prophets.

Going into the holiday of Shavuot, we see how great leaders can come from the most unlikely places. Ruth, a convert to Judaism, ultimately became privileged to be matriarch of our King David, and in the future, one day, of the rightful Messiah of the Jewish people.

Now, that is the kind of leader and rabbinical figure for whom the Jewish people yearn.

PHYLLIS HECHT

Hashmonaim

Political acuity

In debating the pros and cons of another Netanyahu speech to Congress, (“An ‘ill-timed visit’?” June 7), Herb Keinon weighs the pitfalls awaiting the Israeli prime minister on a visit to the United States, against the benefits of having a spokesman presenting the Israeli truth of a just and contained war to an increasingly antagonistic world.

I think that if the gains outweigh the risks there is no better spokesperson than Netanyahu. Not only does he bring the status of his office and his vast experience to the task, but also a powerful command of the English language. We in Israel need to remember that once we leave these shores, there is no other country in which Hebrew is commonly spoken.

The importance of having a spokesperson in the English language can be traced back historically to Abba Eban, whose eloquence on behalf of Israel impacted the United Nations for many years.

Netanyahu does not face an easy task but there is no one better suited for it because of his oratorical skills, vast experience, and not least of all, his political acuity which will serve him well in navigating the American halls of power. Israel needs his success in this endeavor, and on whichever date he makes his trip, we wish him good luck and Godspeed.

MARION REISS

Beit Shemesh

Wide selection

Each Friday’s issue of the The Jerusalem Post brings with it the promise of a few hours of interesting reading. Not all of the articles, written by a wide selection of writers, meet with my opinions or agreement.

However, I have to mention a few who I particularly look forward to reading: For example, in no special order, Amotz Asa-El for his analysis of our political leaders, and David Weinberg for his views on Israel and our policies vis-a-vis the rest of the world; the articles written by Andrea Samuels are full of compassion and humor; and last but not least, there’s Herb Keinon who provides a few minutes of laughter and light relief in our dangerous part of the world.

To all of them, thank you.

BRENDA GOLDBLUM

Jerusalem

Wake up to the truth

Regarding “Hamas: Hostage deal only with withdrawal, end of war” (June 5), doesn’t anyone realize that Hamas has no intention of ever releasing all of the hostages? Firstly, it is their only bargaining chip. Secondly, they are just plain evil. By holding on to at least some of the hostages, they are causing maximum pain to Israeli families. Thirdly, Hamas does not even know where all of the hostages are located, or if they are dead or alive.

Israel is naive in believing that Hamas will honor any negotiated hostage release – especially one that involves individual stages. They will probably honor, and even this is a big maybe, the first stage, and that’s all. Going further, they will insist on additional negotiations. This could drag on for years.

Israel must wake up to the truth. Remember that you are dealing with a spawn of the devil and act accordingly.

JOE SIMON

Kfar Aviv

Libelous description

While correctly debunking the charge that Israel is guilty of genocide (“Factually wrong,” June 6), Alon Ben-Meir repeats a falsehood regarding recent IDF actions.

Stating that “some would argue that it appeared that some of [Israel’s] initial bombings were carried out with little consideration of the collateral damage they could cause,” he also cites “the horrific case” of an Israeli air strike on May 26 “which hit a camp sheltering displaced civilians in Tal al-Sultan and reportedly killed 46 civilians.” The facts of this strike disprove Ben-Meir’s libelous description.

Israel had indeed taken great care to minimize harm to civilians, using small bombs when targeting two senior Hamas operatives located well away from the camp. The high death toll was caused not by the air strike but by secondary explosions of Hamas munitions stored nearby. Hamas’s lack of concern for the safety of its own people, and its direct responsibility for any resulting casualties, is demonstrated by its well-documented penchant for placing weapons, munitions and combatants in civilian areas.

Misleading reporting on this event is similar to the media’s blind acceptance of Hamas’s allegations that Israel had bombed Al-Ahli Hospital early in the war, killing 500 people. In actuality, a misfired Palestinian rocket had exploded in a parking lot near the hospital, causing far fewer casualties than originally claimed.

Ben-Meir and the media in general must not accept unverified allegations of misconduct lodged against Israel. Such claims are almost always updated versions of the ancient blood libel against Jews. Negligently or intentionally, repeating them severely damages Israel and the Jewish people.

EFRAIM COHEN

Zichron Ya’acov