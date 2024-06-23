Iran's terror destabilizes Middle East, US national security - opinion

The geopolitical stability of the Middle East, along with the broader international security landscape, continues to be jeopardized by Iran’s persistent malign activities. Iran’s relentless advancement of its nuclear capabilities, its entrenched sponsorship of terrorism, and its active engagement in regional conflicts, including its controversial role in the war in Ukraine, underscore the critical urgency for a more proactive and comprehensive response from the United States.

Iran’s persistent threat to US national security

Iran’s geopolitical strategy is multifaceted and deeply embedded within its state policy. The relentless pursuit of nuclear capabilities, despite global condemnation and stringent sanctions, presents a severe threat not just regionally but globally. Coupled with its proven track record of orchestrating and supporting cross-border terrorist activities and violent subversions, Iran’s actions underscore the necessity for an immediate and robust US counter-strategy.

The strategic depth of Iran’s proxy network

At the heart of Iran’s regional strategy lies its sophisticated proxy network, ranging from Hezbollah in Lebanon to various militant groups across the Middle East, and reaching as far as Pakistan. These proxies extend Iran’s influence and provide strategic depth, enabling Tehran to exert substantial influence while shielding itself from direct international repercussions. This network supports a form of hybrid warfare that allows Iran to destabilize its adversaries indirectly, representing a complex threat that is difficult to counter.

The need for a robust US policy and response

The US has taken initial steps to address some threats posed by Iran and its proxies, especially following the recent escalation in militia attacks on US forces. However, these measures are insufficient. The United States must adopt a comprehensive strategy that includes:

Strengthening the alliances: Enhancing engagement with international allies and regional partners to form a unified front against Iran, sharing intelligence, aligning on sanctions, and coordinating responses. Economic sanctions and diplomatic isolation: Leveraging economic sanctions to disrupt funding to proxy networks and applying diplomatic pressure to further isolate Iran until it adheres to international norms. Pursuing counter-propaganda efforts: Investing in information campaigns to counter Iranian propaganda and diminish the ideological appeal of its proxies, supporting regional voices that advocate for peace and stability. Military readiness and defensive postures: Enhancing military readiness to protect US interests and allies, safeguarding maritime routes, and maintaining rapid deployment forces ready to counter proxy attacks. Long-term engagement: Committing to sustained presence in the region through diplomatic and development aid to support stable governance and counteract the appeal of Iran-sponsored militias.

Anticipating changes in US leadership

The potential reelection of Donald Trump is causing considerable anxiety within the Iranian regime, which is preparing fervently for this possibility by seeking to preserve its oppressive system and ensure a smooth succession from Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to his son. Khamenei’s ambitions to expand the Shia Crescent and challenge the global order have led Iran to align more closely with China and Russia, exacerbating its international isolation. Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks to the media following meetings with Republicans on Capitol Hill, at the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) headquarters in Washington, U.S., June 13, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN)

The alarm raised by Michael Morell

Michael Morell’s alarming assertion in Foreign Affairs that “The US is on the brink of facing a significant terrorist threat,” resonates deeply in this context. This narrative echoes the ignored warnings prior to 9/11, painting a foreboding picture of the consequences of underestimating the signals emanating from Iran. The regime’s persistent support for networks like the Islamic Resistance, amid preparations for a possible Trump presidency, highlights its steadfast commitment to its long-standing strategies of regional and global disruption.

Conclusion: A call for strategic vigilance

The complexities of Iran’s proxy engagements and the hybrid nature of its warfare tactics necessitate a dynamic and strategic US response. Alongside its allies, the United States must remain vigilant and committed to curtailing Iran’s influence to ensure the stability of the Middle East and safeguard global security interests. The path forward is fraught with challenges, but with a coherent and multifaceted strategy, the international community can effectively mitigate the threats posed by Iran’s dangerous liaisons.

The writer is a counterterrorism analyst and Middle East studies researcher based in Washington, with a particular focus on Iran and ethnic conflicts in the region. His newly published book is The Black Shabbat, published in the US. Follow him on X @EQFARD and at erfanfard.com.