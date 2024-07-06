It’s time to reassess Europe’s role in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict - opinion

The recent European Parliament elections have caused significant upheaval in several leading countries, reflecting a growing public shift towards more right-wing positions. While it is challenging to predict the exact impact on foreign and security policies at this stage, it is likely that Europe might reassess various policy areas to align with the new political landscape.

One pressing foreign policy issue is the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which intensified to catastrophic proportions. Years of European efforts to mediate a political settlement have been ineffective. The new parliament should consider reassessing traditional concepts and develop a more effective strategy. Outdated views may create unrealistic expectations among Palestinians and foster distrust from Israelis. An unbalanced EU policy undermines its potential to positively influence the situation, exacerbating the conflict and increasing threats to Europe’s security.

European support for Palestinians aimed at fostering peace with Israel has been commendable. The financial investment from the international community, especially the EU, has exceeded €100 billion. However, these investments have not improved the Palestinians’ situation. Instead, the persistence of refugee camps and continued reliance on international aid perpetuates poverty and dependency.

For over a century, Europe has backed the two-state solution, beginning with the British mandate in 1917. Despite numerous conflicts, negotiations, and Israeli withdrawals, peace remains elusive. The approach of “land for peace,” dismantling settlements, and reverting to pre-1967 borders overlooks the conflict’s ideological and religious roots. Additionally, territorial concessions, such as Israel’s 2005 Gaza Disengagement, have not led to peace. FROM LEFT: Central Command head Uzi Narkiss, defense minister Moshe Dayan and IDF chief of staff Yitzhak Rabin walk through the Lions’ Gate into Jerusalem’s Old City in June 1967. (credit: ILAN BRUNER/GPO)

This article assesses the EU’s strategy on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, its impact on Europe’s security, and the effectiveness of economic and political efforts. It also explores future steps for European leadership to improve outcomes for the region and Europe.

The European paradigm concerning the conflict and its implications – The EU’s strategy is rooted in long-standing beliefs and values aimed at promoting peace and security between conflicting parties. Key components include:

Two-state solution, based on “land for peace”

The EU champions the two-state solution based on the “land for peace” principle to achieve peace by creating a Palestinian state alongside Israel. This goal involves political arrangements and ongoing negotiations. The EU views settlement expansion as illegitimate under international law. Understanding the conflict’s history is crucial, as areas like the Jewish Quarter in Jerusalem, Hebron, and Gush Etzion had Jewish inhabitants before 1948. Recognizing these nuances is vital for the EU to stay balanced. The Palestinians have previously accepted the “land swap” principle, acknowledging its importance in future agreements.

The impact on European national security

Middle Eastern instability, particularly the Gaza war, has increased its influence on European security. Protests in European cities, especially those with large Arab and Palestinian populations, have sometimes turned violent. Influenced by entities like Iran and Qatar, and media outlets such as Al Jazeera, protesters have called for Israel’s destruction (“Free Palestine – from the river to the sea”). These actions aim to sway public opinion and push European leaders towards a more adversarial stance against Israel.

The EU needs a balanced, updated strategy that considers both sides. It must clearly oppose all forms of hatred and violence, especially from those calling for Israel’s destruction. Investing in accurate information dissemination and fostering a deeper understanding of the conflict are crucial. Educating the public, especially the youth, through media and social media, on the conflict’s complexities can help counter one-sided anti-Israel narratives and prevent actions that contradict European values. A balanced approach can also deter anti-democratic elements.

Humanitarian support for the Palestinian people – as an ethical duty

Following the war in Gaza, Europe has reaffirmed its commitment to human rights. It supports Israel’s right to self-defense and advocates for the release of hostages while emphasizing the need to uphold human rights and avoid violations related to force and occupation. Throughout the war, Europe aimed to protect civilians in Gaza by providing humanitarian aid and urging Israel to halt hostilities, sometimes overlooking Hamas’s actions.

Supporting Palestinians economically, humanely, and politically is seen as a moral obligation. European aid helps meet basic humanitarian needs such as food, education, health, and infrastructure development, driven by compassion for Palestinians, viewed as the “weaker side” without a defined state.

Significant funds, over €100b., have been directed to Palestinians, aiming for political stabilization and peace. However, aid through the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees hasn’t met long-term needs, keeping people dependent on aid and in poverty. Refugee camps, home to descendants of original refugees, attract funding and sympathy but also maintain the conflict by serving as safe spaces for terrorist groups.

In Gaza, UNRWA facilities were used by Hamas for its agenda, storing weapons and funding extremist activities. European funds often go to general expenses, including high-ranking Palestinian Authority salaries, and in Gaza, to constructing tunnels for terrorists.

Extremists benefit from lax financial oversight, perpetuating poverty and victimization. Well-managed funds could promote positive changes, making it crucial to monitor funding closely to align with Europe’s goals.

EFFECTIVE EUROPEAN involvement: To foster enduring peace, Europe must reevaluate its engagement in the conflict:

Prioritize supervised economic support: Funds should aim at promoting peace and security through infrastructure development and economic growth, avoiding perpetuating dependency.

Combat terrorism: Adopt a firmer stance against terrorist organizations exploiting Palestinians, endangering regional stability and European security.

Promote Western values and mediation: Uphold democracy, human rights, and the rule of law from both sides, supporting diplomatic efforts based on trust and nonviolence while updating approaches towards settlement expansions and self-defense rights for Israel.

As Europe confronts the ongoing conflict’s challenges, a reevaluation of strategies is imperative. Outdated viewpoints risk escalating tensions, necessitating a balanced and informed policy to enhance Europe’s influence, temper the conflict, and safeguard European national security.

The writer, a reserve IDF colonel, served as an intelligence adviser to two Israeli prime ministers (2006-2010). Later, he served as the Israeli military attaché to NATO & the EU.