This is why Hamas won't surrender - opinion

Eli Podeh, teacher of Islamic and Middle Eastern Studies at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem asks why Hamas, a relatively insignificant organization in contrast to powerful countries, refuses to bend to pressure from the United States, Eqypt, and Qatar. What could Hamas mastermind Yahya Sinwar be thinking? Is it just that he is a delusional psychopath, devoid of rational thinking?

Probably not. Sure, he’s the devil incarnate, but he is not altogether insane.

Sinwar, who clearly still has a pipeline to the outside world, is doubtless aware of the many young people, along with progressives and the usual assortment of antisemites, have turned viciously on Israel, and by extension on all Jews. He doubtless knows that mainstream media and global agencies blame Israel for all the Gazans’ suffering – from being displaced to experiencing alleged starvation and the unjustified murder of their people.

It’s fair to say that the Jewish homeland has not experienced this type of collective condemnation, outrage, and castigation in its 76-year history, causing many to wonder whether the Israelis are, in fact, the monsters they are made out to be. At a time when Israel is accused of committing “genocide” by international courts and sovereign countries, such as South Africa: Why would Sinwar even lift a finger to do anything? After all, if things are imploding, just take a front-row seat and watch it happen.

The strategy of doing nothing is often successful. Most recently, it was utilized by former US president Donald Trump, prior to the recent presidential debate with US President Joe Biden. Many political advisers told Trump to simply let Biden speak uninterruptedly, in the knowledge that, in such a situation, the president would become responsible for his own political demise. Exactly what happened.

There is no question that Sinwar has placed his bets on the protesting students, the biased media, the Jew-haters, Palestinian advocates, the progressive wing of the Democratic party, and many others, all of whom constitute a growing shift against Israel and its people, whether in the country or only ethnically related.

This new current of blame and unsubstantiated accusations is a useful weapon in Hamas’s arsenal, allowing them the luxury of the “do nothing” strategy while others pile on the guilt, in the hope of casting the Jews as the true evildoers.

Sinwar is basking in the residual effect of Israel’s self-defense since October 7, delighting in the fruit of the labors of those who, may not necessarily want to be counted as his helpers, doing his bidding – along with his terrorist minions whose goal is to eradicate those who do not adhere to their radical beliefs.

It is plausible to conclude that Hamas’s intransigence in refusing to release the remaining 120 hostages is a direct result of the fury being released against Israel in many varied arenas, with that free support enabling the terrorist organization not to capitulate in any way.

And still, it is not only the perks from all that Jew-hatred that shores up and encourages Hamas as its leaders are hailed as the real “heroes” in the battle of good vs evil. We must also ask: “Just how intense is the pressure [on Hamas] from the United States, Egypt, and Qatar whose efforts are supposedly being rebuffed?”

Flimsy friendship

Only a few weeks after October 7, the very warm support and sympathy of the US, allegedly Israel’s greatest and most loyal ally, turned into tepid, shaky, and hesitant backing, weakening with the passing of time. Calls for a two-state solution followed, offered as the only way forward, despite a clear void regarding a reputable and reliable leader for the Gazans.

Of course, calls for two states in no way take into consideration that the Palestinians are not at all interested in sharing the land with the Jews but are rather fixated on the whole pie.

Regarding Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the State Department, the Pentagon, and other major players who think they know what’s best for the Middle East, their total lack of unwavering support and resolve toward the eradication of the terrorist menace in our part of the world has only served to embolden the likes of Hamas and their leadership – who sense a spirit of appeasement along with a missing backbone.

Then there is Egypt, the country that facilitated the smuggling of weapons through the tunnel network, which was incorporated into its territory as early as 2007 according to some reports. Although Egypt had constructed an underground barrier in 2009, for the express purpose of deterring new tunnels, the country was said to have relaxed restrictions in 2011 at its border with the Gaza Strip, allowing Palestinians to freely cross. Although Egypt’s military officially destroyed most of the 1,200 smuggling tunnels between 2013-14, they clearly preserved a few, providing a critical artery for weapons supply.

Thus, virtually messaging Hamas: “You can smuggle weapons, but we don’t want to appear to be facilitating your effort.” Nonetheless, they did, so why should any pressure from them be taken seriously at this point?

Lastly, there is Qatar, the home turf of the top Hamas leadership, which has reaped the benefit of the billions of dollars that have flowed into their country by way of the treasure troves amassed by those who have significantly enriched the 4,500 sq. mile [11655 sq. km.] peninsula which borders Saudi Arabia.

Given these uberwealthy terrorist/financiers who are being hosted with impunity and, undoubtedly, calling the shots, what kind of pressure is Qatar exercising on Sinwar and Hamas?

Although the Qataris are viewed as good-will negotiators: How far are they willing to go in their endeavor to release the hostages, and what kind of incentive does Hamas have when Qatar has “been a key financial supporter to them, transferring more than $1.8 billion to Hamas over the years”?

Is it still not clear why Hamas won’t surrender?

The writer is a former Jerusalem elementary and middle school principal. She is also the author of Mistake-Proof Parenting, available on Amazon, based on the time-tested wisdom found in the Book of Proverbs.