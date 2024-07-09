Better to stay silent: Israeli ministers should not endorse a particular US candidate - opinion

Jewish sources are full of exhortations to be silent in order to seem wise. Among them Proverbs 17:28, attributed to King Solomon: “Even fools are thought wise if they keep silent, and discerning if they hold their tongues.” Did the wisest of all men prophetically envisage the harmful verbosity of some of our ministers, those who express opinions about the candidates in the US presidential elections?

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich congratulated Donald Trump on his performance in the recent debate, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir expressed similar sentiments previously, and Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli outdid himself in April when he said that he would vote for Trump because President Joe Biden conveys weakness. In my humble opinion, sending two aircraft carriers at the beginning of the war and coordinating an international coalition to counter an Iranian missile attack conveys strength. But then I am not a minister.

Biden’s debate performance was undoubtedly weak. Discussions immediately ensued whether he should stick it out or withdraw, and if so, who should replace him. Be that as it may, in November Donald Trump will face a Democratic rival, Joe Biden or someone else, and members of Israel’s cabinet are expressing their preference. Well, why not?

Firstly, this goes against the rules governing relations between countries. Imagine our reaction if an American cabinet secretary would announce his preferred candidate to lead Israel.

Secondly, most American Jews identify as Democrats. In recent years, relations between Israel and many on the liberal side have become strained. Public support of a Republican candidate increases alienation between us, at a time when growing antisemitism heightens their stress and sense of isolation. Israel, which often turns to Diaspora Jewry for various needs, should avoid embarrassing them. A woman looks on as she attends a ''Stand with Israel'' rally at Freedom Plaza in Washington, U.S., October 13, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN)

AS FOR THE glorification of Trump (Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu compared him to no less than Cyrus, King of Persia, who permitted the return to Zion following the destruction of the First Temple!) – it is excellent that he moved the US embassy to Jerusalem and recognized Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights. Let the reader judge how these compare to the results of Washington’s withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the nuclear agreement with Iran.

Soon after the beginning of the war, Trump said in a November 2023 interview with the Univision TV company: “Let them play it out.” In the same interview, he opined that “there is no hatred like the Palestinian hatred of Israel and Jewish people. And probably the other way around also.” I will not quote his statements that may be considered antisemitic, or his comments on NATO – Trump’s isolationist worldview will clear space for Russia and China, to the detriment of the West and Israel.

Expressing preference for one party

Perhaps most important, dear ministers – a country that relies so heavily on the US should not express preference for one party, as though the other is a mere ATM.

Unlike the situation in Israel, where the Knesset is a legislative rubber stamp of the governing coalition, the American system for passing laws leans on three separate legs: the president, the Senate (now with a Democratic majority), and the House of Representatives (now with a Republican majority). Every law, including emergency aid, must pass in both chambers of Congress before the president signs a joint version. If one of the three objects, there is no law.

Even if after the elections in November all three will be in the hands of one party, this is likely to change following the elections in 2026, when the entire House and a third of the Senate will be up for reelection. It is therefore vital to maintain bilateral support for Israel and do everything possible so that it does not become a partisan issue. If we side with one party, that could easily happen.

The ministerial comments show a lack of gratitude toward a president who stood with Israel in its time of distress, and preference for a candidate who is at best unpredictable. Moreover, instead of considering Israel’s long-term needs and maintaining silence when it is better to say nothing, we witness a resounding flaunting of rules between countries, total disregard for the sensitivities of our Jewish brethren, and complete ignorance about the inner workings of the United States.

The writer was Israel’s first ambassador to the Baltic states after the disintegration of the Soviet Union, ambassador to South Africa, and congressional liaison officer at the embassy in Washington. She is a graduate of Israel’s National Defense College.