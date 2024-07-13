A strong American Jewry contributes to a strong Israel - opinion

I was in Israel on October 7 and am currently on my fourth visit since the Hamas pogrom; the first trip was to help lead the first national solidarity mission on October 17th. Each time I come, I hope for better news, but the Jewish state faces a barrage of challenges. More than 100 of our brothers and sisters are still being held in the dungeons of Hamas. The nation evacuated dozens of communities near the northern border, displacing nearly 60,000 citizens. The war against Hamas grinds on, and another against Hezbollah looms. And Iran, the puppet master of these terror groups and others, has fired rockets directly at the Jewish state for the first time in history. Even the most determined optimist’s resolve is put to the test by these events.

Of further concern, there exists a perception of weakness in the ironclad US-Israel relationship. While the majority of Americans, policymakers, and the US Congress continue to support a strong bilateral relationship, some fringe voices at times waiver in their support as the conflict continues month after month. The most extreme actors seem to grow louder and more numerous in contesting American military aid to our ally in its time of need. And on the streets and campuses of the United States, a violent antisemitic movement targeting Jews and the Jewish state has arisen.

However, despite some occasional tension, the US-Israel relationship remains robust. In the aftermath of the Hamas pogrom, President Biden offered unprecedented aid to the Jewish state: arms shipments, $15 billion in supplemental assistance for the IDF, and vital help in repelling April’s Iranian rocket attack. The US repeatedly blocks prejudicial resolutions at the United Nations Security Council, including one to admit a “State of Palestine” as a full member of the international body, an effort that circumvents and undermines direct negotiations between the parties and, at this moment, would likely be viewed as a reward for terror.

American diplomats continue to promote Israel’s relationships with moderate Arab and Muslim states, with the Abraham Accords remaining intact throughout this period of war and instability. Even now, America is endeavoring to broker an end to Hezbollah’s rocket fire against northern Israel and is conducting hopeful talks on a potential normalization deal between Israel and Saudi Arabia. US DEFENSE SECRETARY Lloyd Austin receives Defense Minister Yoav Gallant at the Pentagon last month. Israel without the US – is it possible? Anyone familiar with political realities will not hesitate to answer in the negative, says the writer. (credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)

The United States and Israel have remained united as sister democracies with shared values, as well as a shared interest in containing Iran and defeating its proxies.

Rediscovering Jewish identity

The Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations was founded nearly 70 years ago in the aftermath of a previous crisis in Israel – the Suez Crisis in 1956 – to convey and advocate for the consensus viewpoint of the community and to bolster the relationship between the United States and Israel. Just as we did nearly 70 years ago, in today’s difficult circumstances, American Jews and our government will continue to come together in support of Israel.

From my vantage point within American Jewry, I note the surge of communal participation and activism since October 7. The attacks and renewed threat of antisemitism have swelled synagogue attendance and boosted engagement in American Jewish institutions. American Jews are discovering and rediscovering their Jewish identities. This is heartening for many reasons, including the fact that we know from history that a strong American Jewry contributes to a strong Israel.

More than ever, the community is also leaning into its political strength, particularly to defeat those who pose a danger to us and the Jewish state. As the November elections approach in the United States, anti-Israel politicians face difficult races and significant backlash from their constituents. American Jewry will ensure that those who disparage a key US ally and who do not wholeheartedly denounce terrorism are hotly contested at the ballot box.

Outside of the bilateral relationship, Israel’s international relations are being tested around the world. More EU countries announced their formal recognition of a Palestinian state, the International Court of Justice and International Criminal Court took up cases against Israel, and the United Nations never seems to pass up an opportunity to consider a resolution condemning the Jewish state. As the leader of the free world, the United States plays a critical role in combating the global effort to delegitimize Israel, and American Jewry continues to make it known that this is a communal priority.

On October 7, the heartbeats of Jews around the world became synchronized. We in the American Jewish community continue to stand by the people of Israel. Jews everywhere share in Israel’s pain and resolve. As the challenges of antisemitism have metastasized over these last months, we in America also thank our friends in Israel for standing with us as we face the challenges of the normalization of Jew-hatred. Together, we will prevail and thrive, just as our people have for 3,500 years.

The writer is the CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations (COP), the recognized central coordinating body representing 50 diverse national Jewish organizations on issues of national and international concern. Follow him on X at @daroff