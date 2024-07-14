Cuckoo clocks and comic book superheroes blend in Baden-Baden - opinion

A little while before COVID, a delegation of WIZO Germany members visited Hadassim Youth Village in Even Yehuda, east of Netanya, an institution inaugurated in 1947 to provide a home to orphaned children following World War II.

Students who now live within the community told the guests from Germany how Hadassim transformed their lives. A special ceremony to honor two leading supporters who joined the delegation was the highlight of the visit. Alex Urseanu and

Micky Rosen were the guests who received the warm and generous appreciation.

Not many know but Urseanu and Rosen are the developers of a brand in the hospitality and gastronomy industries in Germany – Gekko Group. Their business motivation is apparently a passion for life, and their portfolio includes real estate, hotels, gastronomy, and events. With a high-class lifestyle conception and design, the group has been expanding in Germany with its own boutique-style hotel brand, under the name Roomers.

Intrigued by their activities, I returned to the Schwarzwald, Germany’s Black Forest. This picturesque, enchanting region offers tons of activities and destinations to capture. Reading in our car the Brothers Grimm folk tales, we programmed the vehicle GPS to the area’s ultimate destination – the curative waters and air of old-world luxury of Baden-Baden. This Black Forest town boasts grand colonnaded buildings and impressive Art Nouveau villas spread across the hillsides and framed by forested mountains. However, our main goal was to discover Urseanu and Rosen’s pampering urban hotel. ICONIC COMIC BOOK superheroes with a Flemish Reniassance flair dominate the lobby of the Roomers Hotel (credit: Roomers Hotel)

Located in one of the most prestigious areas of Baden-Baden, this lifestyle property blew our minds from the moment we entered. The receptionists sit at separate low coffee tables with their laptops and invite customers to join. While they scan the passports, you notice famous French photographer Sacha Goldberger’s portraits, which reimagine iconic comic book superheroes with a Flemish Renaissance flair, are the main artworks.

Superman Christopher Reeve’s face and Lynda Carter, the original Wonder Woman, flank you during check-in. On the other side, an impressive collection of cuckoo clocks, symbolizing a Black Forest ambiance, is also noticeable. At that moment, I wasn’t sure if I was checking into a hotel or a museum.

On our way to the room, we noticed that there were no floor numbers. Each floor is characterized by a different portrait of German photographer Kai Stuht’s works. The figures reinterpret the Black Forest costumes with dark-skinned models in regional costumes – a clear message to those who propagate racism and do not see human diversity as inspiration.

This unique concept dominates guests’ rooms and, in fact, all the hotel’s facilities. Charming general manager Dieter Ulbricht reveals after a magnificent breakfast that this is all thanks to Piero Lissoni, the renowned Italian architect-designer – Urseanu and Rosen’s choice.

It struck me that Lissoni is the very same personality behind the Mamilla Hotel in Jerusalem.

The German hospitality experience

Ulbricht, a German hotelier with a rich international experience of 36 years, is the way I imagine a boss. His mission is to make his guests happy. Certainly not a manager behind a desk and a computer.

The Roomers in Baden-Baden opened in 2016 with 130 very spacious rooms, 50 of which are suites and about 30 apartments. Its main attraction and happenings are undoubtedly the bar on the top fifth floor with the adjacent open-air terrace and heated infinity pool, together with a spectacular view of Baden-Baden.

A magnificent spa and an exercise fitness room are also close by on the very same floor, making the roof floor full of guests and positive energy. Roomers and Grey Goose vodka have joined forces and the alcoholic drink is dominant in the hotel, including the spa. One can better imagine now the energy transformed by the guests.

Moriki is the top restaurant in the hotel. The rich elegant breakfast is a jewel, however dinner there is a must. Executive chef Stefan Walter’s pan-Asian gastronomical creations are an experience to cherish. Even the German wines were of the highest quality.

The hotel is part of the Marriott Autograph Collection of hotels. A global collection of distinctive independent hotels carefully chosen by the strongest hospitality brand in the world and crafted to leave a lasting imprint. Over 196 million members of the Marriott Bonvoy loyalty program for 30 brands are exposed to Roomers via the marketing channels. Who needs a better tool?

According to Ulbricht, every third guest of the hotel arrives via this program.

The Roomers is within walking distance of Baden-Baden’s main attractions. A significant part of the city center is the pedestrian street called “Lange Strasse” and it is indeed long and lined with beautiful buildings. One can find luxury fashion and art stores. Picturesque restaurants and cafes are available on every corner. We wandered along the pedestrian street and the stream that runs through the city center, crossed beautiful and scenic bridges, and observed with great appreciation the classy-style buildings. The Kurhaus palace-style structure with a garden is the main architectural masterpiece and a landmark here since the 18th century. Observing the Israeli flag hanging in it with numerous others provided us with positive energy.

Next to it is the Baden-Baden casino, one of the oldest in Europe. Surely the most impressive in the world. Two-hundred years of roulette, blackjack, and poker have been played in the richly Parisian interior-decorated rooms, designed by experts that entrepreneur Edouard Bénazet commissioned with all his heart.

The Romans discovered the special effects of the thermal water and Emperor Caracalla led the bathing culture in Baden-Baden and paved the way for the spa and bathing town. Today’s modern Caracalla Spa here offers a great ambiance for relaxation. Stay there for hours for maximum relief.

Baden-Baden can be a great base for the Black Forest daily tours, however staying within its boundaries is making visitors go back in time. I would recommend slowing down. Take your time. Just focus on three days in this aristocratic environment before living and encountering the daily challenging reality again.

The writer is the Travel Flash Tips publisher and was a guest of Roomers Hotels.