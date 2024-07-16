The world cannot ignore the evil network of Russia, Iran, Hamas, and North Korea - opinion

In recent months, a disturbing and dangerous alliance is taking shape on the world stage, threatening the stability and security of many countries. This emerging axis – which includes Russia, Iran, Hamas, Hezbollah, and North Korea – represents a convergence of nefarious interests that should alarm us all. As Ukraine’s ambassador to Israel, I am forced to emphasize the serious consequences of this network and urge the international community to respond with determination and unity.

The strategic partnership between Russia and Iran has progressed significantly, culminating in an almost final agreement that emphasizes their shared aspirations. This relationship is not just about economic or military cooperation; it is a partnership built on mutual support of violent nonstate actors and regimes that violate international norms.

Iran’s support for Hamas, a terrorist organization threatened by many countries, including Israel and the United States, is a critical component of this network. Russia’s involvement with Iran and groups such as Hamas is particularly troubling.

Moscow seeks to expand influence

Moscow consistently seeks to expand its influence in the Middle East, often at the expense of regional stability. By aligning with Iran and tacitly supporting its proxies, Russia is complicit in perpetuating violence and unrest. This is the same Russia that is waging a harsh and brutal war against Ukraine and shows a blatant disregard for international law and human rights.

Moreover, the inclusion of North Korea in this alliance adds another layer of danger. The Iranian flag waves in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters, before the beginning of a board of governors meeting, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Vienna, Austria, March 1, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/LISI NIESNER/FILE PHOTO)

North Korea’s proliferation and its potential to provide military technology to Iran and Hamas pose a significant threat. Its isolation in the world has not deterred it from engaging in activities that undermine global security, and its connection to this axis of evil actors only increases the risks we face.

This web of evil is not just a theoretical threat; it has tangible and devastating consequences.

In Ukraine, we are witnessing firsthand the horrors of Russian aggression. The ongoing war resulted in tens of thousands of dead, along with millions of displaced persons, and brought enormous suffering to our people. We understand the devastating potential of an uncontrolled malignancy better than anyone.

Israel also knows the pain of living in the shadow of terrorism and the constant threat posed by terrorist organizations, Hamas, for example.

The convergence of these forces – Russia’s strategic maneuvers, Iran’s regional ambitions, Hamas’s terrorist activities, and North Korea’s efforts to arm itself – create a direct threat to Israel’s security and world peace.

The international community must recognize the gravity of the situation and act decisively.

We must strengthen our alliances and support each other in the face of these threats. Diplomatic efforts should focus on isolating and resisting this network through sanctions, strategic partnerships, and more.

Intelligence sharing and coordinated efforts to disrupt financial and military channels to these actors are essential.

Furthermore, we must remain steadfast in our commitment to democratic values and human rights. The axis of Russia, Iran, Hamas, and North Korea thrives on the suppression of these principles. By preserving and promoting, we not only protect our societies but also offer a powerful counter – narrative to those who seek to undermine freedom and stability in the world.

I call upon the world to wake up – the evil network that includes Russia, Iran, Hamas, and North Korea is a clear and present danger that we cannot afford to ignore. Ukraine stands by Israel and together with all nations committed to peace and security.

Together, we must face this threat with the full force of our collective resolve. Let us not be caught in the web of evil intentions.

We must break free and guarantee a more stable and safer world for everyone.

The writer is Ukraine’s ambassador to Israel.